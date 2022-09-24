I believe it's no coincidence as these new lawsuits by some of the parents, open old wounds. Their selfish trek of anti-gun lobbying, & endless first amendment defying lawsuits, prevent a majority of us effected by the original tragedy, to properly grieve & move on in a healthy way. Far beyond anything Alex Jones did through his crazy website & show, these horrid parents dragging the memory of their kids & their deaths forever for their own enrichment, & political goals, after all this time is sickening. Being a grieving parent should not be a factor in your fame & ability to sue while those lawsuits are illegal, & to have your judge declare summary judgement, & therefore disallowing a fair trail for the accused. Let those poor kids rest in peace! And leave our laws & Rights to politicians & their Constituents, not special interest professional dead child exploiting lobbyists.
