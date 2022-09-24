ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Cone zone alert on High Street in Holyoke

By Corina Wallenta, Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ycva_0i8be4ys00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Department of Public Works announced that until Monday, various sections of High Street with be closed, so they can be repaved.

Several streets closed due to road race in Enfield

Mayor Joshua Garcia of Holyoke also announced that parking in city garages will be free during this period, because of the inconvenience caused by losing on-street parking.

Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will still be allowed access to High Street while the work is being done.

