Boeing to pay for misleading 737 MAX information

ST. LOUIS — Boeing agrees to pay two hundred million dollars for misleading the public about the ‘7-37’ max.

The Boeing 737 MAX is the fourth generation of the Boeing 737.

It comes following two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019. The SEC alleges that Boeing and its former CEO, Chris Muilenburg, knew about part of the plane’s flight control system that posed an ongoing safety concern.

But told the public that the plane was safe to fly.

Boeing says it’s improved its safety processes and transparency since the incidents.

