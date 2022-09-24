Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Cory Curtis: Week 4 NFL Power Rankings
know what you are saying… OMG thank goodness it is Tuesday!!! You are correct, Tuesday indeed, and that means another round of NFL Power Rankings. 32. Houston Texans (0-2-1) – They gave up 281 yards rushing to the Bears. I believe Derrick Henry already has these two games circled on his calendar in red ink. […]
NFL・
Football has definitely evolved over the years
Evolution cannot be denied. Before anyone gets too emotional, you should know I’m not referencing the Bible, though there will be mention of a man with what many dubbed “the voice of God.” I am certainly no stranger to discussing how the business of sports or the social impact of those who make a living from it have changed. What stands out to me after another weekend of football is...
NFL・
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
MLB・
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO — (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League...
Harrisburg, SF Christian score shutout road victories
The Harrisburg girls soccer team continued its roll with a 6-0 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday, while Sioux Falls Christian pulled out the 1-0 victory over Vermillion.
Biro's two points helps the Sabres over the Flyers
Brandon Biro played one game with the Sabres last season on injury recall and he looks much more relaxed in this training camp. Biro was given credit for two goals, but actually had a goal and an assist
