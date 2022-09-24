Woman found dead after reported shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was found dead early Saturday morning after a reported shooting near Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Elgin Terrace, near German School Road and Midlothian Turnpike, early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 24 for a reported of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found an adult female on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Medical examiners will determine the cause and manner of death at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715.

