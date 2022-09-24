Meet Nellie! This pretty girl is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is so sweet and gentle once she does. Nellie will greet you with a toy in her mouth and full a body wag. She knows a few commands and enjoys a good game of fetch. Nellie is house trained, and crate trained - you may even find that she has put herself in her kennel when she is ready for a nap. Nellie is good with dogs her own size but doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. She has not been observed with children, but we have no reason to believe she wouldn't do well with them. Nellie is incontinent but this is successfully managed with a daily dose of medication which runs about $30 a month. If you are looking for a sweet, smart, easy-going girl to join your home, apply to meet Nellie today!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO