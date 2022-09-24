Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - September 22, 2022
Meet Nellie! This pretty girl is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is so sweet and gentle once she does. Nellie will greet you with a toy in her mouth and full a body wag. She knows a few commands and enjoys a good game of fetch. Nellie is house trained, and crate trained - you may even find that she has put herself in her kennel when she is ready for a nap. Nellie is good with dogs her own size but doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. She has not been observed with children, but we have no reason to believe she wouldn't do well with them. Nellie is incontinent but this is successfully managed with a daily dose of medication which runs about $30 a month. If you are looking for a sweet, smart, easy-going girl to join your home, apply to meet Nellie today!
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
petpress.net
5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!
There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Why you should add salt to your milk as soon as you open it to make it last longer
THERE'S nothing worse than going to add some milk to your tea and realising that it's gone off. Well luckily there’s one weird hack that can actually help extend the life of your milk - adding salt to it. Yes, you read that right, you should be adding salt...
I’m a pet expert – the real reason your dog only shows affection to your partner, it’s not because they hate you
GETTING the cold shoulder is never fun – especially when the snub comes from your beloved pet. But experts said your dog isn't ignoring you because they hate you, so don't take the social slight personally. According to pet pros at The Dog Snobs, there are a number of...
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
I’m a vet – the three things you should never give your dog and why rope toys are a big no
IF you have a pet, chances are you've done your research and know a lot about your specific breed. But according to one vet, there are three things that nobody knows... Dr Tori, who is from the US, took to TikTok and shared an informative video where she reveals the products she advises all pet owners should avoid at the pet store - and they may just surprise you.
