Grab your tiniest violin: Google, once known for its lavish work perks, is slashing its fun budget. Employees can no longer jet off on as many jollies as they used to and are going to have to dramatically scale back their Christmas parties. The cost-cutting hasn’t gone down well with Google staff, who confronted the CEO, Sundar Pichai, at a recent company-wide meeting. Why was Google “nickel-and-diming” them, Pichai was asked, when the company “had record profits and huge cash reserves”?

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO