Read full article on original website
Related
Bentley Systems and Genesys International Collaborate to Provide 3D Mapping Capabilities for Major Cities across India
EXTON, Pa., & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Genesys International, a pioneer in advanced mapping and geospatial content services, today announced that Genesys’ 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India – the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company – will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses. This massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006072/en/ Digital Twin of G South Ward located in Worli, Mumbai, India. Image courtesy of Genesys International.
Money isn’t important! Take it from Google’s multimillionaire CEO
Grab your tiniest violin: Google, once known for its lavish work perks, is slashing its fun budget. Employees can no longer jet off on as many jollies as they used to and are going to have to dramatically scale back their Christmas parties. The cost-cutting hasn’t gone down well with Google staff, who confronted the CEO, Sundar Pichai, at a recent company-wide meeting. Why was Google “nickel-and-diming” them, Pichai was asked, when the company “had record profits and huge cash reserves”?
Comments / 0