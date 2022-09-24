Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

WOODWARD, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO