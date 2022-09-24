Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Faces Foe with Great Balanced Offense
When a pair of undefeated teams take the field on Friday in Adel, there will be a lot of storylines between the ADM Tigers and the Creston Panthers. One of those storylines will be the two talented offenses on the field, and how two tough defenses will counter that. ADM...
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
End of Week Results for Wildcat Athletics: 9/22 & 9/23
Last Thursday the cross country teams were in Guthrie Center for the Chargers Invitational. The high school girls brought home a 4th overall finish for the race, with Taitlin Koch leading the way with a second place finish. Chasey Rowan snatched 13th, and Zalina Morse finished out the top 20 placements. And for the highschool boys, Cael Hazen just missed the top 20, bringing home a 22nd place finish, with his teammates not far behind him.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball Team in Saydel Tournament Today
Tonight is the start to a busy week for the Wildcats, as it’s homecoming week. The volleyball team will get things started, as they head to Saydel today. They’ll be competing in the Saydel Varsity Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats will be one of eight teams there, including the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Coach Heisterkamp sees team improving
Chris Heisterkamp and her Greene County Rams volleyball team travels east on Highway 30 for tonight’s Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match in State Center vs. West Marshall. The Rams are 11-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference while the Trojans are just above .500 overall and 2-1 in the league.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram VB on the road and Rockets at home
Both high school volleyball teams from the county are in action tonight. Greene County plays a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match in State Center vs. West Marshall while Paton-Churdan is home in Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va (Westside). Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-0 in the conference and 11-4 overall. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Big road match Tuesday for VB Rams
This week of Greene County volleyball ends with Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams hosting its second annual Ram Invitational on Saturday inside the high school gym in Jefferson. Prior to that, it’s a Tuesday date at State Center vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference opponent West Marshall. The Rams...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield
Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 98, of Jefferson
A private family graveside service for Charles “Chuck” Harmon, age 98 of Jefferson, will be held in the Paton Township Cemetery at, Paton, IA. Memorials in his memory may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Survivors...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ribbon Cutting at New Disc Golf Course in Jefferson
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community invites everyone to a special event this Friday. Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich says the next Java and Juice event, along with a ribbon cutting will be at the new disc golf course at Daubendiek Park. “It was a group of...
kniakrls.com
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
