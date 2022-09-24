Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Wolcott man charged with hitting pedestrian in Southington, driving away
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away. Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in […]
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
Register Citizen
Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.
A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading northbound on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
Glastonbury police say 2 teens killed in SUV, motorcycle crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A motorcyclist and a 15-year-old are dead after an SUV and a motorcycle crashed Sunday evening, police said. Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, from Glastonbury was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash. Police said Southby was a senior at Glastonbury High School. He was taken from the scene of the crash and was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
Arrest made in August Hartford homicide
HARTFORD, Conn — Police have arrested a suspect in the August death of a woman in a Hartford apartment. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro. Toro had died from a gunshot wound on August 6 in an apartment on Colonial Street.
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Conn. Carjacker Targeted Facebook Sellers, Uber Drivers in Gunpoint Robberies: Feds
A federal grand jury indictment could land a Connecticut man behind bars for more than a decade if he's found guilty in a series of armed carjackings over a five-month window earlier this year. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker was arrested back in July on a criminal complaint, now superseded by the...
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Wethersfield residents call for protection after illegal vehicle rally
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Residents in Wethersfield are calling on the police to protect not only their safety but also their quality of life, after an illegal vehicle rally over the weekend terrorized a neighborhood. It happened Saturday night at about 10:00 under the highway overpass at the busy intersection...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
Eyewitness News
Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, the Wethersfield Police Department said it received several 911 calls to report numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road.
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Bystanders attempt to save Old Saybrook man after car goes in the water
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook man died Saturday evening, despite efforts of bystanders, after the car the man was driving went in the water. Steven Mark Wahle, 76, of Old Saybrook, died in the crash. The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call at 10:12 p.m....
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police
WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said. Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m. According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged...
WTNH.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
Bristol Press
Man accused of setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom likely to face prosecution
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man appears to be facing prosecution on charges he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, had applied for a diversionary program that could have spared...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2