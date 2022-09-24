ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

FOX 61

Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.

A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Manchester, CT
Manchester, CT
Register Citizen

Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor

WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading northbound on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Glastonbury police say 2 teens killed in SUV, motorcycle crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A motorcyclist and a 15-year-old are dead after an SUV and a motorcycle crashed Sunday evening, police said. Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, from Glastonbury was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash. Police said Southby was a senior at Glastonbury High School. He was taken from the scene of the crash and was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in August Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn — Police have arrested a suspect in the August death of a woman in a Hartford apartment. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro. Toro had died from a gunshot wound on August 6 in an apartment on Colonial Street.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police

WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said. Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m. According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash on I-84 East in Plainville Sunday night, according to state police. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. State police said that a Lexus LS 400 was traveling on I-84 East, west of exit 34, in the far left lane. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, was traveling adjacent to the Lexus.
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

