A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO