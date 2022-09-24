ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Sugg-Bundy science teacher explains scientific method with sticky experiment

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 3 days ago

FARMVILLE — The fourth-graders at H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary put their knowledge to the test recently during their first Diet Coke and Mentos experiment.

John Phillips, the science teacher behind the fun experiment explained that he has been doing the demonstration for more than 20 years and his goal was to get his students to “take chances and get a little messy,” as they applied their lessons on the scientific method.

Students from every grade joined Phillips in the courtyard on Sept. 16 to watch him make the soda bottles erupt — the Mentos candy when placed inside the soda bottle causes a reaction with the pop’s carbonation.

Using soda and candy donated by parents, Phillips created variations of the reaction and asked his students to predict the outcome each time a variable was adjusted. Most of the experiments left the students drenched in soda while the other classes cheered at the spectacle.

Throughout the exercise, the students recorded data and answered questions about the physical reactions they observed.

Phillips said the experiment was a fun way for the students to practice what they had been learning all week. Quoting Miss Frizzle of Magic School Bus fame, Phillips said, “Take chances, make mistakes and get messy.”

One of the last iterations of the experiment involved each student holding a sip of soda in their mouth along with a Mento. “Let’s see who can hold their mouth the longest,” Phillips said before pointing to his nose and ears asking, “Where will the pressure make it come out?”

When jets of Diet Coke fail to spout from the students’ mouths, Phillips said, “You’ve been punked,” followed by students yelling out the reasons the reaction did not occur, proving they weren’t too distracted by the fun experiment.

Among the reasons offered: the mouth isn’t shaped like a soda bottle; too little soda and candy to cause a physical reaction; CO2 escaped their mouths before the reaction could take place.

