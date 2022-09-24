Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
Comments / 0