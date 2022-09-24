ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Spruce-up at Westlake Porter Public Library to offer new services, enhance visitor experience: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – A series of improvement projects are underway in and around Westlake Porter Public Library with the goal of providing new services to the community and enhancing the visitor experience. Library officials said the projects evolved from the strategic and space planning process that wrapped up last year at the library.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce annual awards is back

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Westwood Country Club after a two-year delay due to Covid. Chamber Executive Director, Angela Barth, welcomed members to the annual awards and noted how happy everyone is to be back to a regular schedule of luncheons, events and service to the City of Rocky River. She also noted there are 14 new members in the chamber.
Summit County to commemorate North American First People’s Day with events, exhibits, walk Oct. 1-7

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools, the Akron Summit County Public Library, the Summit County Historical Society and Summit Metro Parks are among the organizations hosting events to commemorate North American First People’s Day Oct. 1-7. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October North American First People’s Day in 2018 as a way to honor Native American history, life and culture. In 2019, Summit County Council extended the declaration to include all of Summit County. The declarations were encouraged by students at the Lippman School, which has a longstanding exchange relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana.
