4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
‘Spooky pooches’ will parade at Madison Park Oct. 15: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – LakewoodAlive’s Spooky Pooch Parade returns for the 15th year 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Madison Park in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood. Pet owners can sign up their canine friends for the family-friendly day of fun. Ken Ganley Subaru of Bedford will sponsor the event this...
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
Roll out the barrel and brats: Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest returns Oct. 1
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) at the city hall pavilion. “These community events are the best part of the job,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “Any time I have an opportunity to interact with residents at these events, I cherish it.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Spooky River Road display is simply gourd-geous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The spooky competition is on. The annual Fright Fight Halloween Decorating Competition returns to the community for the second year. Competitors have until Oct. 6 to register their display with the Olmsted Chamber of Commerce. Sign-up is free. Go to olmstedchamber.org for rules and to sign up.
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
Medina’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosts successful Oktoberfest
MEDINA, Ohio -- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church knows how to put the oomph into the oom-pah-pah. The church, at 317 E. Liberty St. just off Medina’s Public Square, hosted its fourth annual Oktoberfest Saturday (Sept. 24) in partnership with Hofbrauhaus Cleveland. More than 450 people enjoyed the mild...
Spruce-up at Westlake Porter Public Library to offer new services, enhance visitor experience: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – A series of improvement projects are underway in and around Westlake Porter Public Library with the goal of providing new services to the community and enhancing the visitor experience. Library officials said the projects evolved from the strategic and space planning process that wrapped up last year at the library.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce annual awards is back
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Westwood Country Club after a two-year delay due to Covid. Chamber Executive Director, Angela Barth, welcomed members to the annual awards and noted how happy everyone is to be back to a regular schedule of luncheons, events and service to the City of Rocky River. She also noted there are 14 new members in the chamber.
Halloween Haunt in Brecksville raises money for Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – Kim Eskut loves animals and she’s crazy about Halloween. This year, the Brecksville resident found a way to combine the two for a worthy cause. Eskut and her fiancé David Woodburn are raising money for the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter through their scary Halloween Haunt display. It’s in her front yard at 8336 Whitewood Road.
Summit County to commemorate North American First People’s Day with events, exhibits, walk Oct. 1-7
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools, the Akron Summit County Public Library, the Summit County Historical Society and Summit Metro Parks are among the organizations hosting events to commemorate North American First People’s Day Oct. 1-7. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October North American First People’s Day in 2018 as a way to honor Native American history, life and culture. In 2019, Summit County Council extended the declaration to include all of Summit County. The declarations were encouraged by students at the Lippman School, which has a longstanding exchange relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana.
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
