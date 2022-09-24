ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Saturday: Lifetime movie based on mother-daughter Florida hijinks

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dying for a Crown (8 p.m., Lifetime)

Lifetime says this new movie is inspired by true events. Here’s the plot: Lydia Campbell (Jennifer Titus) and her daughter Elle (Catherine Daddario) relocate to Florida from Los Angeles under mysterious circumstances. In their new town, Lydia is the new Assistant principal at the high school where Elle is a senior. As prom season begins, Lydia and Elle stop at nothing in their quest to win the homecoming queen title for Elle.

What true story is it based on?

Lifetime doesn’t say, but it has to be the March 2021 case of Laura Rose Carroll, an assistant principal at Tate High School in Florida , and her 17-year-old daughter, who allegedly rigged a homecoming contest. Both Carroll and her daughter were arrested and charged after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation found that hundreds of student accounts at the school were accessed and used to vote for the Tate High Homecoming Court. All of the votes came from the same IP address in a short period of time. Carroll’s daughter won the homecoming contest.

Fly Away With Me (8 p.m., Hallmark)

In this new movie, Angie moves into a building where no pets are allowed and a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught. It stars Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

