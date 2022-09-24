Read full article on original website
New WYES-TV documentary honors the monumental life of civil rights icon Norman C. Francis
Norman C. Francis (third from right) and family surround the portrait of Norman C. Francis at the National Portrait Gallery. Today on Louisiana Considered: We hear about the closure of one of Louisiana’s last clinics providing abortion. We also hear about a new documentary that highlights the life and legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis, and we hear what’s on deck at the New Orleans Opera’s upcoming season. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana
Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
