Norman C. Francis (third from right) and family surround the portrait of Norman C. Francis at the National Portrait Gallery. Today on Louisiana Considered: We hear about the closure of one of Louisiana’s last clinics providing abortion. We also hear about a new documentary that highlights the life and legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis, and we hear what’s on deck at the New Orleans Opera’s upcoming season. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO