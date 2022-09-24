Read full article on original website
Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people still have no electricity nine days after Hurricane Fiona. In many communities, patience is running thin with the island's electric utility company to the extent that some cities and towns are starting to take power restoration into their own hands. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage...
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially abundant, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane Fiona –...
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm that battered the state last weekend. Fishing boats and hunting gear were destroyed. As Emily Schwing reports, residents worry the devastation means it could be hard to feed their families as winter sets in. EMILY...
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean, Florida with possible hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend. The weather system currently churning southeast of Jamaica was declared a tropical storm Friday night and is projected to...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
Simone Feast | Queens University News Service
Maj. Todd Mason and his wife, Maj. Wilma Mason, are area commanders for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. Amongst the programs and services they oversee is the Center of Hope and Booth Commons shelters and housing programs.
The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon is home to incredible natural beauty. And this summer, a norovirus outbreak. The stomach bug sickened hundreds of rafters and hikers ... and prompted the CDC to take a look at it. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how...
An old Pennsylvania town is figuring out how to prepare for more extreme rainstorms
Aging infrastructure and more extreme weather contribute to flooding in many older cities. One town in Pennsylvania is trying to learn the scope of the issue so it can get started on solutions.
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
A California ballot proposition to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives has split the state's Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom made himself the face of the opposition campaign.
Puerto Rico was still recovering from Maria when Fiona hit. Now, many fear the long road ahead
After Maria hit Puerto Rico 5 years ago, recovery has been slow and uneven. Now, after Fiona, there's even more worry about the prospect of full recovery from these hurricanes.
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal. Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing...
NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches
The Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed, not once, not twice, but now three times. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday, but NASA announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the mission in response to Tropical Storm Ian, which threatens to hit Florida next week as a hurricane. The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida's east coast.
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
