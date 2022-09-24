Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season

Insider spoke with 5 interior designers about the trends that are going to be in and out this fall.

Jewel tones and natural woods create a cozy and warm environment that people want in autumn.

Minimalism and farmhouse decor, on the other hand, are on their way out according to the experts.

Jewel tones can create cozy vibes.

There has been a huge shift toward jewel tones this season, according to Grey Joyner of Grey Joyner Interiors .

"These tones create warmth in a room and make you want to curl up in your little cocoon and read a book or even work on your computer," she told Insider.

Green, in particular, has become the fan favorite this fall. It's even appearing in kitchens, according to Leigh Spicher, interior designer and national director of design for Ashton Woods .

Terracotta pots and wooden furniture are a great way to bring natural material into your home. Sassi Photoworks/Stutterstock

Organic materials are replacing plastic decor pieces.

With more people thinking about sustainability, it's translating to the home-decor scene as well, according to Jennifer Verruto, interior designer, CEO, and founder of Blythe Interior .

"Not only will ditching plastic decor help the environment, but it will look better too," she told Insider.

For example, instead of potting your fall mums in plastic pots, opt for something like terracotta. It's affordable and sustainable, plus the earthy color will be perfect for your fall decorating.

Neutral living spaces infused with texture keep things interesting.

Some people seem less inclined to spend big bucks on non-neutral pieces, according to Lori Evans, interior designer and co-owner of Evans Construction & Design .

But that doesn't mean your home has to be boring. You can still go for a neutral color palette, but the designer recommended incorporating textured pieces into your decor to keep things more interesting.

For instance, you can infuse the room with a velvet chair or sofa, or you could even add in some rattan accents.

Curves are replacing clean lines throughout home designs.

Curves are making their way into the home space as well, according to Evans.

"Arches are everywhere as furniture pieces and structural elements — windows, cabinets, doorways — you name it," she told Insider. "They are graceful, and soften a space almost instantly."

The curves can still have both a modern and contemporary vibe, Spicher added. Just think of places you can incorporate circles, curves, or even octagons over the standard rectangle.

Vintage pieces are replacing overly-modern interiors.

With frequent supply-chain issues, vintage pieces make even more sense now, Evans told Insider. Older pieces also offer an air of authenticity that new, big-box pieces just can't.

"You don't have to run around to antique stores (particularly if your town doesn't have great ones), as you can now buy from all over the country and easily have them delivered right to your door," she said.

As a bonus, you know that your neighbor won't have the same stuff.

On the other hand, word-art decor is out.

Over the last few years, creating atmospheres that are family-centric and cozy has become more important than ever, according to Verruto.

"Instead of plastering words all over your decor, work instead on creating that atmosphere in your home," she told Insider.

In other words, ditch the "gather" sign and create a warm and welcoming space worthy of a grand gathering.

Seasonal decor is being replaced by timeless, casual pieces.

Seasonal decor is being replaced by timeless pieces that last beyond a specific holiday, according to Verruto.

"You'll save time, space, and money by investing in decor that isn't just for a specific holiday, but rather that can last you from fall through winter and even into the new year," she told Insider.

For instance, you can invest in a simple gold vase that can easily be updated to reflect a specific season or mood. As the holidays come and go, you can swap out different seasonal flowers or leaves to match the winter or fall vibes you're trying to capture.

The farmhouse trend really took off in the 2010s. Aliyev Alexei Sergeevich/Getty Images

The modern-farmhouse style feels a bit dated and boring.

Unless you actually live on a farm, the farmhouse style is officially on its way out for the rest of us, according to Spicher.

As a replacement, she recommended trying out the farmhouse's cool urban cousin: industrial style.

"It's still casual and comfortable, but a little more hip," Spicher told Insider.

Sterile, minimal interiors are trending down this season.

Minimalism creates the feeling of a sterile space, according to Joyner.

"We are done with simple and smooth in favor of features that tell a story," Spicher told Insider.

Add bold paint or texture to walls, the designer suggested, or choose some funky, playful chairs from a local furniture store or resale shop.

Open floor plans are being replaced by designated spaces.

According to Eilyn Jimenez, interior designer, founder and creative director of Sire Design , open concept is becoming something of the past.

People are gravitating toward spaces that are more separated and tailored to their use, rather than large open spaces where furniture floats.

"For example, one client wanted to turn their living room into a bar and lounge space because they like to entertain, and no longer have the need for a second living room," she told Insider.

All-white kitchens can lack personality. hikesterson/Getty Images

All-white spaces are being replaced by natural woods to bring warmth and character.

Although many people love the crisp, clean vibe of an all-white kitchen or bathroom , it's time to let it go, according to Spicher.

In line with keeping things warm, woods are showing up a lot more this season as a replacement for the all-white look.

The natural material brings warmth and a grounding quality to a room, according to Joyner.

Over-embracing trends is a thing of the past.

Much like fashion, trendy patterns and colors can often go out of style and may soon feel dated, according to Jimenez.

"We often compare fashion to interior design because it has many of the same ebbs and flows," she told Insider. "Just as it is always useful to have timeless staples in your closet, so too is it helpful to have timeless pieces in your home."

Instead of going all out on a trend, the designer recommended experimenting with accessories first. Swapping out a blanket or adding a bold vase are easy ways to dip your toe into a trend without committing too much time or money.