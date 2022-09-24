ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Half the workers of Russia's biggest airline may be forced to join the army by Vladimir Putin, report says

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FY9VO_0i8bUhpu00
Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of an Aeroflot plane. Getty Images
  • Vladimir Putin announced Russian military mobilization in a speech on Wednesday.
  • The Russian leader may force at least half the staff of Russia's biggest airlines to join the army.
  • Military service is compulsory in Russia for those aged between 18 and 27.

Vladimir Putin may force at least half the workers of Russia's biggest airline to join the army, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday.

The Russian president announced a partial military mobilization in a speech on Wednesday, in which he also threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Staff of at least five airlines, including Aeroflot, received conscription notices within a day of Putin's speech. Sources told the newspaper that between 50% and 80% of Aeroflot's employees could be ordered to the frontlines of the conflict with Ukraine.

A source close to Aeroflot said that over half the staff at three of the group's airlines, including Rossiya and Pobeda, could be called up, per the report.

Aeroflot did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kommersant's report said at least five other companies have started to compile lists of workers to be exempted from the mobilization. Reuters reported that most pilots in airlines have either had military training or completed military service.

Following Putin's announcement, medical staff in Moscow were "receiving summonses from recruitment offices en masse to come and receive mobilization orders," human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on Telegram.

One company sent a note to its employees saying: "We already have employees who have received summonses for tomorrow. Everyone should be aware that it is possible they will be summoned in the morning and be unable to work the next day," Reuters reported.

Flights from Russia quickly sold out after Putin announced the mobilization. Jason Corcoran, a journalist based in Moscow, tweeted on Wednesday that his brother-in-law would have been mobilized as he is an officer in the army reserve.

"So glad he has already fled to Turkey as I suspect it's too late for others scrambling for tickets," he said.

Per The Moscow Times, Russian law allows for mobilization if there foreign aggression or an attack on the country, although it was Russia that invaded its neighbor Ukraine. It is the first time Russia has mobilized since the Second World War.

Military service is compulsory in Russia for those aged between 18 and 27. However, university students are allowed to receive instruction from a military faculty alongside their studies, Reuters reported.

Comments / 18

Forte Brown
3d ago

Putin should draft all his family members to the war instead

Reply
14
Daniel Christopher
3d ago

he threatens to use nukes cuz he is losing a war he should never have started...loser.

Reply
9
Bud light
3d ago

at what point are the people going to uprise against Putin

Reply(5)
16
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Military Service#Join The Army#Russian#Aeroflot#Pobeda#Reuters
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

635K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy