wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man, juvenile accomplice committed armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking. According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of...
wdrb.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of fleeing traffic stop, seriously injuring 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges. According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to...
wdrb.com
Judge sets $250,000 bond for Louisville man accused of being drunk during fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday morning after police said he killed a motorcyclist while drunk. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Buechel Neighborhood Shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died...
WLKY.com
Family: 2-year-old was alone in Newburg apartment with slain mother for 3 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Radcliff mother is searching for answers after she found her 23-year-old daughter dead in her apartment. Police say last Wednesday, Kierra Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death in her Newburg home. She had been dead for three days, family says, and her young child was...
LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
wdrb.com
3 arrested after LMPD drug bust finds more than 17 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 17 pounds of cocaine is now off the streets in Louisville after a bust by Louisville Metro Police. The department posted pictures on social media Tuesday announcing the bust, saying three people were arrested. They uncovered 17-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, $100,000 in cash and...
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
WJBF.com
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24 that left one dead and three injured. According to law enforcement, 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker was pronounced dead shortly after the...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing murder charge after police say he was drunk during fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was drunk when he backed out of a south Louisville driveway and killed a motorcyclist who was driving down the road. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
Wave 3
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
wdrb.com
LMPD says dozens of vehicles picked up, more than $11,000 in fees saved during 2nd tow lot amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department got rid of dozens of cars in its crowded tow lot during its second amnesty week. All of last week, anyone whose car was impounded at the department's lot was able to pick it up for free. LMPD said 65 vehicles...
Wave 3
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
