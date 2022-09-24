ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police Investigate Buechel Neighborhood Shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man found shot and killed on Buechel Bank Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Rd. around midnight on Sunday. When Sixth Division officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJBF.com

Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24 that left one dead and three injured. According to law enforcement, 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker was pronounced dead shortly after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man facing murder charge after police say he was drunk during fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was drunk when he backed out of a south Louisville driveway and killed a motorcyclist who was driving down the road. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

