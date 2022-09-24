PHOENIX -- Universal vouchers of public funds for 1.1 million public school students to attend private and parochial schools are on their way to becoming legal in Arizona. Backers of a petition drive to give the last word to voters acknowledged Monday they apparently did not submit enough signatures to force a vote. And that means the law, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year, can take effect as soon as Secretary of State Kate Hobbs verifies the petition drive came up short.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO