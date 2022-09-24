ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

‘He was my hero’: Pinellas County residents remember slain deputy

By Trevor Sochocki
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers honored one of their own at a memorial vehicle outside the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed late Thursday night when a highway construction worker driving a front-end loader hit Hartwick as the deputy kept watch over an I-275 construction site. Hartwick died instantly.

Construction worker who killed Pinellas deputy was undocumented, had fake name, sheriff says

The man driving the equipment, identified by authorities as Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, fled the scene but was arrested after a nine-hour manhunt.

But for those in the Pinellas County community, Hartwick was more than another uniform in a marked car.

“When I saw the news today, I mean, I was just crushed and heartbroken,” David Miller said.

The Clearwater resident was driving along in October 2019 when he got a call from a friend in imminent danger. Miller rushed to his friend’s aid and saw a Pinellas County Sheriff’s vehicle in a church parking lot. It was Deputy Michael Hartwick. Miller explained the situation and Hartwick immediately sprang into action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qfrj_0i8bRn6300
A memorial for Deputy Michael Hartwick. (WFLA Photo)

“There was all this screaming and shouting,” explained Miller. “He was so perfect, professional, explained all kinds of things about the law in detail.”

Miller said Hartwick rescued his friend from a difficult situation.

“He was my hero,” Miller said.

Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death

That vignette is just one of many community members are recalling as they reminisce on Hartwick’s life and career.

“He always had your back no matter what,” said Allen Norwich, from Tampa Bay Lodge No. 252. “He will be missed sorely by the brotherhood and by everybody that he touched.”

His colleagues miss him too.

“He was out doing his job last night and we thank him for his service,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “It’s time for us to offer our respects to him and our thanks to him.”

Before David Miller and Hartwick parted ways that fateful night, they had a conversation. Miller said he was so emotionally and intent on looking Hartwick in the eyes he only briefly glanced down at Hartwick’s name tag.

Masonic fraternity brothers pay respects to slain Pinellas County deputy

After the conversation ended, Miller scribbled Hartwick’s name on the only surface he had available — an old shoebox. He still has that shoebox to this day.

“I’ve always thought the world of him for doing that,” Miller said.

Hartwick’s name is one Miller will never forget.

“How many other people have helped in a second’s notice?” Miller asked. “Just jumped in and saved people or helped people.”

Funeral arrangements are still in the planning stages with nothing officially announced yet. Deputy Hartwick leaves behind his mother and two adult sons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents to ‘go’

Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations, but are expected to do so within the coming days. Pinellas County officials are urging coastal residents to evacuate inland as the threat of a major storm surge approaches with Hurricane Ian. Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations to allow residents some...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
CBS News

Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 275
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
usf.edu

Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
WFLA

WFLA

99K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy