Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Kenneth Hanson
Celebration of life services for 79-year-old Kenneth Hanson of Washington will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at Noon Monday, October 3, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Washington County, and the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Naturalist to Speak at Master Gardener Meeting
The Washington County Master Gardeners will have their monthly meeting today at 6:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. The meeting will feature a special guest speaker Megan Jorgensen, the Naturalist for Washington County. The County Naturalist is responsible for environmental education programming in Washington County, which includes visiting all the school districts in the County and delivering programming. She will be speaking on invasive species, their spread, and their impact on the ecosystem they readily grow in. Jorgensen will also talk about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. To cap off the night, she will talk about how to properly establish a native seeding or prairie.
kciiradio.com
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church
During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Adam Miller
On today’s Program, I’m speaking with Adam Miller, the Special Education Director for Washington Community Schools, and we’re talking about the new strategic plan for the Special Education Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Washington County Public Health to Offer Flu Shots Around the Square this Week
Washington County Public health will be hosting a pair of flu shot clinics this week as they try to make sure the citizens of Washington are prepared for flu season. Their first appearance for the week will be at the Washington Farmer’s Market on Thursday, September 29th. The next...
kciiradio.com
Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
kciiradio.com
Board of Health Urges Pet Owners to Keep Shots up to Date
At the September 22nd Washington Board of Health meeting during the Environmental Health Report, the board reviewed a pair of dog bite incidents. One incident happened in Crawfordsville with a dog jumping into a neighbor’s yard, and the other was a provoked attack when a child grabbed a dog’s tail in rural Washington County. Neither of the dogs were up to date on their rabies shots, and each had to be quarantined for 10-days before they could be returned to their owners.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
KBOE Radio
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022
(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
2 American Cruise Line riverboats docked in Davenport on the same day for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26. American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday....
Fire Damages Eastern Iowa Assisted Living Facility
(North Liberty, IA) — A fire Sunday caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty. K-C-R-G/T-V reports the North Liberty Fire Department was called to Country View around 3:45 p-m. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and no one was injured. Investigators are still looking for the cause.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff Schneider Discusses The Importance Of Being Aware On The Road This Harvest Season
It’s harvest traffic season in Iowa, and KCII News spoke with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about the importance of traffic safety. This time of year, drivers will notice ag-equipment moving to different fields or grain wagons transporting grain into town. Sheriff Schneider tells KCII News that drivers in...
KCRG.com
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
kciiradio.com
Registration Deadline Approaching for Oktoberfest Golf Tournament
The Washington Golf and Country Club and the Washington Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Birdies, Beers, Brats Oktoberfest Golf Tournament on Friday, September 30th. The shotgun start for the four-person best ball tournament will be at 10:00 am. Participants are encouraged to dress up for the event in their best Oktoberfest outfits as prizes will be awarded for the “Most Fun” & “Best” costumes.
kciiradio.com
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Run at Burlington Thursday
After the weather heated up early last week, canceling cross country meets around the area, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens traveled to Burlington Thursday to run at the Tony Proctor Invitational. They were originally scheduled to compete Tuesday at Center Point-Urbana. In Burlington, The Raven boys were led by Micah Gerber’s 16th place finish in 19:33. Other Ravens included, Jesse Blossom 26th in 21:00 and Jeremiah Danker 39th in 25:37. Delaney Shaw competed for the Hillcrest girls going 25:37 for 27th place. The Hillcrest teams will be back on the course Thursday at Iowa City High.
Comments / 0