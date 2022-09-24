The Highland Huskies had a hard time on Homecoming in Riverside Friday, falling to the visiting Alburnett Pirates 55-14. The Pirates led 28-0 at the end of the first and 48-0 at the break. Highland did win the second half 14-7 with a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Huskies were outgained 364 to 191 in total yards, including 216 to 17 through the air, but Highland won the ground battle 174 to 148. Sage Hartley-Norman had 103 all-purpose yards, including 86 on the ground on 12 carries with a touchdown. He threw for another on a 17 yard connection with Ethan Paisley. Tristin Richardson led the Highland defense with six tackles. Highland struggled with turnovers, losing three fumbles on the night. The Huskies fall to 0-5 on the year as Alburnett improves to 4-1. Highland travels to Wapello Friday.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO