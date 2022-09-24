Read full article on original website
Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
KCII Home Shopping Extravaganza Begins Tuesday
KCII listeners can start planning their fall activities while reaping the savings during the Home Shopping Extravaganza on air this week. KCII will be selling discounted items, gift certificates, and experiences live on air from local businesses and organizations across southeast Iowa. Listeners can call in Tuesday through Thursday from...
Washington County Naturalist to Speak at Master Gardener Meeting
The Washington County Master Gardeners will have their monthly meeting today at 6:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. The meeting will feature a special guest speaker Megan Jorgensen, the Naturalist for Washington County. The County Naturalist is responsible for environmental education programming in Washington County, which includes visiting all the school districts in the County and delivering programming. She will be speaking on invasive species, their spread, and their impact on the ecosystem they readily grow in. Jorgensen will also talk about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. To cap off the night, she will talk about how to properly establish a native seeding or prairie.
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church
During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
Board of Health Urges Pet Owners to Keep Shots up to Date
At the September 22nd Washington Board of Health meeting during the Environmental Health Report, the board reviewed a pair of dog bite incidents. One incident happened in Crawfordsville with a dog jumping into a neighbor’s yard, and the other was a provoked attack when a child grabbed a dog’s tail in rural Washington County. Neither of the dogs were up to date on their rabies shots, and each had to be quarantined for 10-days before they could be returned to their owners.
Sheriff Schneider Discusses The Importance Of Being Aware On The Road This Harvest Season
It’s harvest traffic season in Iowa, and KCII News spoke with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about the importance of traffic safety. This time of year, drivers will notice ag-equipment moving to different fields or grain wagons transporting grain into town. Sheriff Schneider tells KCII News that drivers in...
Ravens Run at Burlington Thursday
After the weather heated up early last week, canceling cross country meets around the area, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens traveled to Burlington Thursday to run at the Tony Proctor Invitational. They were originally scheduled to compete Tuesday at Center Point-Urbana. In Burlington, The Raven boys were led by Micah Gerber’s 16th place finish in 19:33. Other Ravens included, Jesse Blossom 26th in 21:00 and Jeremiah Danker 39th in 25:37. Delaney Shaw competed for the Hillcrest girls going 25:37 for 27th place. The Hillcrest teams will be back on the course Thursday at Iowa City High.
WACO Wallops New London for Football Homecoming
There’s not a whole lot stopping the WACO Warriors on the football field these days. Second-ranked WACO marked homecoming with a 43-14 victory over New London Friday night to remain undefeated. The Warriors raced out to a 20-0 lead after a quarter of play and never looked back. The...
Pirates Spoil Highland Homecoming
The Highland Huskies had a hard time on Homecoming in Riverside Friday, falling to the visiting Alburnett Pirates 55-14. The Pirates led 28-0 at the end of the first and 48-0 at the break. Highland did win the second half 14-7 with a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters. The Huskies were outgained 364 to 191 in total yards, including 216 to 17 through the air, but Highland won the ground battle 174 to 148. Sage Hartley-Norman had 103 all-purpose yards, including 86 on the ground on 12 carries with a touchdown. He threw for another on a 17 yard connection with Ethan Paisley. Tristin Richardson led the Highland defense with six tackles. Highland struggled with turnovers, losing three fumbles on the night. The Huskies fall to 0-5 on the year as Alburnett improves to 4-1. Highland travels to Wapello Friday.
WMU, WACO both fall in Super Conference Volleyball Tourney quarters
Neither the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves nor the WACO Warriors could get past one match during Super Conference Volleyball Tournament action Saturday night at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. Winfield-Mount Union actually took the first set from New London 25-14, but dropping the second 25-18 proved to be costly, as...
WMU Leaves Lone Tree Football Behind for Homecoming Win
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves football team celebrated homecoming in style, defeating the Lone Tree Lions 54-14 Friday night. After a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, WMU pushed that advantage to three scores at halftime, and blew the game open by outscoring Lone Tree 16-0 in the third period. The...
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Washington Man for Felony OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-five-year-old Antoine Lavell Sykes of Washington for Operating While Intoxicated third or subsequent offense. A third or subsequent offense for OWI in Iowa is a Class D Felony. The court can punish the driver with a prison sentence of up to five years and must send them to jail for at least 30 days. The fine for this offense can be up to $9,375, and the court must give the person a fine of at least $3,125.
