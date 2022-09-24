ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 2

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Triple H
Person
Karen Jarrett
Person
Road Dogg
Person
Jay Lethal
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Live Events#Talent Relations
wrestlinginc.com

Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Returns On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event

As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Fans React To Botched Fireball Segment On Smackdown

One of the perils of live television is that segments don't always go precisely as planned. Fans noticed that Scarlett didn't exactly hit Drew McIntyre flush with a fireball on Friday's episode of "WWE Smackdown." One fan pointed out the similarities to AEW's Chris Jericho, and his latest "Wizard" persona...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW

Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events

Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury

Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy