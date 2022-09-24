Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
wrestlinginc.com
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Fans React To Botched Fireball Segment On Smackdown
One of the perils of live television is that segments don't always go precisely as planned. Fans noticed that Scarlett didn't exactly hit Drew McIntyre flush with a fireball on Friday's episode of "WWE Smackdown." One fan pointed out the similarities to AEW's Chris Jericho, and his latest "Wizard" persona...
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Comments / 2