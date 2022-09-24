Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries in Clifton, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by District Four Police in the intersection of Woolper Avenue and Vine Street at 12:38...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
Fox 19
I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
WLWT 5
Crash blocks one lane on I-75 in Hartwell, causing delays
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 near Hartwell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by traffic cameras near the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange at 7:54 a.m. Traffic is...
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire
CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township.
WKRC
Former Springfield Township couple charged with murdering their child in 2016
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A former Springfield Township couple has been indicted for the death of their 8-year-old son six years ago and for their alleged mistreatment of their other children. John and Katherine Snyder face a total of 26 counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangering. John...
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
WLWT 5
Police search for suspect after bank robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Covington on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. when officers got a call for a robbery at the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue. When they got there, officers discovered a man robbed the bank and...
Fox 19
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera driving through an active police scene. Now he faces criminal charges. Investigators were working a car crash involving multiple vehicles at Section Avenue and Ross Avenue last Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. Two cars collided on Ross Avenue just off Section...
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head will finally return home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members say a Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the face will return home Tuesday. Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12. The man who shot Officer Ney,...
