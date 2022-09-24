ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP's thrashing of Boise State shows how good it can be in all phases

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Just when matters were at their most dire for the UTEP football team, when their 2022 season looked to be dead on the side of the road, the Miners found some life at a most unlikely time against a most unlikely opponent.

In what amounted to a last stand, two-touchdown underdog UTEP thrashed Boise State 27-10 in perhaps the most out-of-nowhere Miner result since the Miners routed No. 12 Houston in 2010 a week after a 57-point loss to Texas.

More: C-USA football standings

The trouncing was more complete than the the score indicated. The defense was as good as it has been in decades, holding Boise to 177 yards, 75 of which came on a drive to open the second half. The Broncos drove across midfield one other time, when it was down 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The yardage total was the fewest UTEP has allowed since facing a third-string quarterback at UTSA in 2014 and it did it against one of college football's brand names.

The special teams created a touchdown when Marcus Bellon, recruited to fix UTEP's woebegone return game, took a punt 47 yards for a touchdown to put the Miners up 20-10 late in the third quarter.

Most surprisingly, an offense that spent the first month in a fog beat the No. 12 defense in the country to a pulp. In the second half, UTEP's play calling was 30 runs, which covered 149 yards, and three passes. The Miners held the ball for 40 minutes and 35 seconds on the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTsx6_0i8bOUWj00

On the drive that put the game away in the fourth quarter, trying to protect a 20-10 lead, UTEP went on a 13-play grinding march that featured 12 runs right down Main Street. When Reynaldo Flores capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run — his first touchdown as a Miner — UTEP had burned 9:10 off the clock and completely broke Boise. When everyone knew the Miners would run it up the middle, they did it successfully over and over.

"That felt so amazing," guard Elijah Klein said of that drive. "We got on the sidelines, I looked in the stands, found my family and I had a tear in my eye because of how good it felt. It was amazing. This was an o-line-forward game plan. Any time you can put the pressure on us I welcome it.

"This week we saw a transition in practice as we all tried to bring more energy and competitiveness. It's important to carry that passion through and know just because we won this game doesn't mean we've arrived."

Said center Andrew Meyer: "That's everything to us. We preach that from Day 1 that we are going to have a physical play style. We punched them in the mouth, repeatedly, repeatedly until they gave up. They couldn't stop us, we were getting 5, 6 yards per carry there at the end."

After UTEP overcame a first-and-20 on the clinching drive with a third-and-12 strike from Gavin Hardison to Tyrin Smith, the Miners ran the ball on the final 10 plays of the drive, mostly up the middle, which went like this: 7 yards, 12, 6, 2, 9, 4, 4, 13, 5 and 3 yards for the score.

Hardison was a perfect 8-for-8 with a touchdown in the first half when he had another touchdown called back, then in the second half he was 2-for-3. He became the first UTEP quarterback in 23 years to throw one incompletion while competing 10 or more passes. He was hit as he threw on his incompletion.

All that came against a defense that had been dominant this season, including two weeks ago against the New Mexico team that beat UTEP by a 27-10 score that was identical to Friday's score.

"We went back to our roots," coach Dana Dimel said after maybe the biggest victory in his five years at UTEP. "We put a little more on our offensive line and our running backs. A lot of that is because our defense was playing so well. It was a group effort by everybody. They knew we were going to run the ball and we still ran the ball. That's better than we did any time last year."

The Boise offense did not come in with that kind of momentum and the UTEP defense never let them find their feet, other than a drive to start the second half. After Boise's lone touchdown tied the game at 10-10 at the 13:10 mark of the third quarter, the Broncos managed 49 yards in the final 28 minutes.

"When you're down 1-3 (UTEP's record coming in), we hadn't played the best we could on defense the past two weeks, we wanted to show what we're about," said Cal Wallerstedt, who led the Miners with nine tackles "We wanted to play ball."

When asked to rate this game among his three years at UTEP, linebaker Tyrice Knight said, "This is a top three for sure. We came to play, it was exciting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBjnm_0i8bOUWj00

Before trying to put this game in the context of what it does for the rest of the season, here is what it meant for the here and now: "We beat the top team traditionally in the Mountain West Conference," Dimel said. "That's gigantic. For us to play and get a win against a program of that type of caliber, to do it on national television, that's a big moment for our program."

On it's own merits this is a huge win, but much more will hinge on what it does for the rest of the season. If UTEP plays like that consistently, it can rally out of what is now a 2-3 hole and make it back to another bowl. This is not a vintage, 10-win Boise State team, but it's still the type of program the Miners have not beaten in years.

On the other hand, the team UTEP fielded the first four weeks likely can't beat anyone left on the schedule.

"We need to play like this every week," Meyer said. "That's my standard. This was great, it gives us a confidence boost, to be able to bounce back from last week like we did, it shows we've got a great team. We can use it to jump-start our season."

What UTEP gained that it didn't have before, other than a second win, is a game's worth of tape showing it how good it can be when the defense is flying around, the offense has a running game to compliment a steady quarterback and the special teams makes a game-breaking play.

That is complimentary football and UTEP found it just in time to make a run in the final seven games of the season.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP's thrashing of Boise State shows how good it can be in all phases

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

The Rise of Rey Flores: From walk-on to a leader at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Beating Boise State Friday was big for the entire UTEP Football program but for running back and wide receiver Rey Flores, it's a night he'll never forget. Rey is in his sixth and final season with the program and Friday marked his first touchdown - a 4th quarter 3 yard burst into the end zone.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso native Jeramiah Dickey leads Boise State athletic department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sometimes, universities have to make difficult decisions. Ater UTEP upset Boise State 27-10 on Friday at the Sun Bowl, the Broncos made the choice to fire offensive coordinator Tim Plough and, coincidentally, promote former UTEP offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter into his spot. The man who had to make the ultimate […]
EL PASO, TX
103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Houston, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
El Paso, TX
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Utep#Usa Football#Thrashing#Broncos#American Football#College Football#Miners#Utsa
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Audit links SISD superintendent’s golf donors to bond contractors at previous district in south Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen. Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD. “There is a possibility that […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UT institutions rank No. 3 for most patents granted in the world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University of Texas institutions are said to be ranked No. 3 for most patents granted in the year of 2021. According to the National Academy of Inventors’ and Intellectual Property Owners Association’s annual global rankings, UT institutions have have earned one of the top 5 spots in this specific ranking […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy