UTEP's thrashing of Boise State shows how good it can be in all phases

Just when matters were at their most dire for the UTEP football team, when their 2022 season looked to be dead on the side of the road, the Miners found some life at a most unlikely time against a most unlikely opponent.

In what amounted to a last stand, two-touchdown underdog UTEP thrashed Boise State 27-10 in perhaps the most out-of-nowhere Miner result since the Miners routed No. 12 Houston in 2010 a week after a 57-point loss to Texas.

The trouncing was more complete than the the score indicated. The defense was as good as it has been in decades, holding Boise to 177 yards, 75 of which came on a drive to open the second half. The Broncos drove across midfield one other time, when it was down 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The yardage total was the fewest UTEP has allowed since facing a third-string quarterback at UTSA in 2014 and it did it against one of college football's brand names.

The special teams created a touchdown when Marcus Bellon, recruited to fix UTEP's woebegone return game, took a punt 47 yards for a touchdown to put the Miners up 20-10 late in the third quarter.

Most surprisingly, an offense that spent the first month in a fog beat the No. 12 defense in the country to a pulp. In the second half, UTEP's play calling was 30 runs, which covered 149 yards, and three passes. The Miners held the ball for 40 minutes and 35 seconds on the night.

On the drive that put the game away in the fourth quarter, trying to protect a 20-10 lead, UTEP went on a 13-play grinding march that featured 12 runs right down Main Street. When Reynaldo Flores capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run — his first touchdown as a Miner — UTEP had burned 9:10 off the clock and completely broke Boise. When everyone knew the Miners would run it up the middle, they did it successfully over and over.

"That felt so amazing," guard Elijah Klein said of that drive. "We got on the sidelines, I looked in the stands, found my family and I had a tear in my eye because of how good it felt. It was amazing. This was an o-line-forward game plan. Any time you can put the pressure on us I welcome it.

"This week we saw a transition in practice as we all tried to bring more energy and competitiveness. It's important to carry that passion through and know just because we won this game doesn't mean we've arrived."

Said center Andrew Meyer: "That's everything to us. We preach that from Day 1 that we are going to have a physical play style. We punched them in the mouth, repeatedly, repeatedly until they gave up. They couldn't stop us, we were getting 5, 6 yards per carry there at the end."

After UTEP overcame a first-and-20 on the clinching drive with a third-and-12 strike from Gavin Hardison to Tyrin Smith, the Miners ran the ball on the final 10 plays of the drive, mostly up the middle, which went like this: 7 yards, 12, 6, 2, 9, 4, 4, 13, 5 and 3 yards for the score.

Hardison was a perfect 8-for-8 with a touchdown in the first half when he had another touchdown called back, then in the second half he was 2-for-3. He became the first UTEP quarterback in 23 years to throw one incompletion while competing 10 or more passes. He was hit as he threw on his incompletion.

All that came against a defense that had been dominant this season, including two weeks ago against the New Mexico team that beat UTEP by a 27-10 score that was identical to Friday's score.

"We went back to our roots," coach Dana Dimel said after maybe the biggest victory in his five years at UTEP. "We put a little more on our offensive line and our running backs. A lot of that is because our defense was playing so well. It was a group effort by everybody. They knew we were going to run the ball and we still ran the ball. That's better than we did any time last year."

The Boise offense did not come in with that kind of momentum and the UTEP defense never let them find their feet, other than a drive to start the second half. After Boise's lone touchdown tied the game at 10-10 at the 13:10 mark of the third quarter, the Broncos managed 49 yards in the final 28 minutes.

"When you're down 1-3 (UTEP's record coming in), we hadn't played the best we could on defense the past two weeks, we wanted to show what we're about," said Cal Wallerstedt, who led the Miners with nine tackles "We wanted to play ball."

When asked to rate this game among his three years at UTEP, linebaker Tyrice Knight said, "This is a top three for sure. We came to play, it was exciting."

Before trying to put this game in the context of what it does for the rest of the season, here is what it meant for the here and now: "We beat the top team traditionally in the Mountain West Conference," Dimel said. "That's gigantic. For us to play and get a win against a program of that type of caliber, to do it on national television, that's a big moment for our program."

On it's own merits this is a huge win, but much more will hinge on what it does for the rest of the season. If UTEP plays like that consistently, it can rally out of what is now a 2-3 hole and make it back to another bowl. This is not a vintage, 10-win Boise State team, but it's still the type of program the Miners have not beaten in years.

On the other hand, the team UTEP fielded the first four weeks likely can't beat anyone left on the schedule.

"We need to play like this every week," Meyer said. "That's my standard. This was great, it gives us a confidence boost, to be able to bounce back from last week like we did, it shows we've got a great team. We can use it to jump-start our season."

What UTEP gained that it didn't have before, other than a second win, is a game's worth of tape showing it how good it can be when the defense is flying around, the offense has a running game to compliment a steady quarterback and the special teams makes a game-breaking play.

That is complimentary football and UTEP found it just in time to make a run in the final seven games of the season.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP's thrashing of Boise State shows how good it can be in all phases