Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Tropical Depression Nine could bring hazardous weather next week for South Texas coast

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
Due to Tropical Depression Nine's current trajectory and intense forecast, South Texas is in for some possible hazardous weather.

According to the National Weather Service of Corpus Christi, there could be increasing swell periods and wave heights starting Tuesday that will likely develop hazardous seas, minor coastal flooding and an increased rip current continuing, but subsiding, into the weekend.

The long period swells could develop significant runup on local beaches, resulting in beach and/or dune erosion. Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes and some beach access roads will be impassible.

High water levels will approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Coastal flood impacts are dependent upon waves as well as tide level, but high waves can increase the severity of impacts.

The NWS is expecting wave heights of 3-5 feet Tuesday with a peak of 5-7 feet Thursday. Winds are expected to be 15-20 knots northeast, 17-23 miles per hour.

The exact path Tropical Depression Nine will take next week is still under high uncertainty. The exact track and intensity of the tropical system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week will affect the timing and significance of the impacts along the South Texas coast.

A shift to the west would increase the threat and impacts of hazardous conditions, but a shift to the east would lessen the impacts.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

