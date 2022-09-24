ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Ward 2 race: Roszel wants to give back as city councilor, make Bartlesville better

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPhZm_0i8bO31b00

As a candidate for Bartlesville City Council, Loren Roszel is running to repay the debt he owes to the community for all the help he was given. Now that his kids have left for college, he feels he can dedicate the time needed to commit to this vital role.

"The community had helped me so much whenever I was growing up when I was raising my kids, so I wanted to give back to my community, so I started going out and getting involved with different organizations," he said. "Volunteering, serving on boards and supporting organizations...I found I had a real passion for serving my community, and I love doing those things."

He will face Chelsie Wagoner for the Ward 2 seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Keep improving Bartlesville

Roszel's primary goal is to keep improving Bartlesville and improve and maintain essential services like water, roads and emergency services.

"I believe city government is really important to the community because it affects everything they do every day, The streets you drive on, water getting to your house, dirty water getting away from your house, your trash getting collected."

He wants to execute the city's plan to improve utilities and services to the community's standards through things like the City Strategic Plan and public forums.

No roadblocks

Roszel sees himself as a problem solver, not a no-vote.

"I want to be able to be a problem solver. A lot of people will run for office because they want to sit up there and want to say no," said Rozsel. "My philosophy and way I'll be in city council is I want to look at people and say 'How can I help and how can we accomplish this?' We're not here to put a roadblock to things the community wants to accomplish."

He wants to use the city's strategic plan to help guide his long-term decisions and use community feedback as a road map to operate the community.

Roszel explained, "We are moving into the next phase along with a lot of community input and citizen input of what are the projects that we have to execute to meet those strategic plan objectives and how to do the projects we do fit into that strategic plan."

'Medium town size, small town vibe'

Roszel talked about how Bartlesville has a community culture that supports one another.

"The culture of Bartlesville is really special, and we should we should value that," he said. "We have so many great organizations in town that try to better the community and help people out."

In his opinion, Bartlesville needs to keep improving with better parks, roads and resources to attract new businesses and primary industries.

"We can do water a little bit better, we can do streets a little bit better, we can do a lot of things a little better, and so there's a lot of things that the City Council needs to continue to strive to improve," he said.

Business is key

Roszel explained the symbiotic relationship that makes up the parts of a city, and to improve, there must be a sales tax base to fund projects.

"Bartlesville is a community of, not only people, but businesses. And economic development is absolutely key in executing a strategic plan for Bartlesville."

Roszel described the city infrastructure, utilities and emergency services as the "nuts and bolts" of what the city council does, but economic development is equally important.

He explained how the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and the Bartlesville Development Authority are essential to improving the city.

Roszel said his role as a city council member would be to help shape and direct those authorities.

"As a city council, we can give direction to both of those entities to not only help our local businesses grow but then also help us build our sales tax base and helps attract people to Bartlesville, helps attract jobs to Bartlesville, helps attract primary industry, because that's where the citizens have told us they want us to concentrate," he said.

Our water is safe

Roszel wanted to be clear about where he stands on Bartlesville's water quality.

"Let me say that categorically and I can say that because I have sat down with Terry Lauritsen, our water department director, and I have had more than one conversation with him, he took me through our water treatment plant, and we talked about what we currently do to treat our water, how we currently test our water, what our water levels and chemicals in our water and what those levels and lab tests say about our water."

He added, "I know after talking with Terry, after looking at the EPA reports and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board reports, that our water is absolutely safe."

Roszel explained the water department's priority goes beyond just providing safe water.

He said, "they don't like it whenever our water tastes funny or looks funny, and they have plans to deal with that and try to keep it from happening, but every once a while, nature gets away from them and overrides their plans a little bit, and they have to shift and adjust, and I think they do a good job of that."

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Ward 2 race: Roszel wants to give back as city councilor, make Bartlesville better

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Planning Commission Public Hearings

The City of Bartlesville Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting tomorrow, September 27 at 5:30 pm at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. The first is a public hearing on an application submitted by Jim Beach of Wallace Design Collective on behalf of the Delaware Tribe of Indians for approval to change the zoning of approximately 78 acres north of Tuxedo and west of Madison Boulevard.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

City Commission Expected to Declare Water Watch for Coffeyville

The Coffeyville City Commission is expected to approve a resolution to declare a water watch within the city of Coffeyville at their meeting tonight. City Manager Mark Hall says this first stage is only voluntary. The other steps after a water watch include a water warning and finally, a water...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
bartlesvilleradio.com

Skiatook Police Chief Responds to Complaints About Flag

A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.
SKIATOOK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Nuts And Bolts#Infrastructure#Election Local#Bartlesville City Council
kaynewscow.com

Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties

NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1

Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
bartlesvilleradio.com

ODOT Announces More Closures Related to Cherokee Bridge

The Oklahoma Department of Transporation announced this weekend that work on the Cherokee Bridge in Bartlesville is progressing with completion of the pillars and sewer lines but water lines will need to be installed next which could slightly delay the reopening of the bridge near the Johnstone Park entrance. Once...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sunday Fires Sweep Across County & Land People in Jail

Many little fires around Washington County created one massive difficulty for city fire departments who coordinated their efforts to control the outbreaks amidst gusting winds that threatened to spread them across property boundaries and roads. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owens said his department had to get involved in one case...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Woman Threatened By Man With A Gun At Riverside Park

On Saturday, Officers with the Independence police department were dispatched to Riverside Park to investigate a report of an individual pointing a gun at a female in her car, and then they fled the scene. A search was coordinated with other agencies and Montgomery County deputies outside of the city limits arrested 32-year-old Zack Barton who matched the description of the suspect. Barton is being held at Montgomery County Department of Corrections on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Man held on Domestic Abuse Charge

Washington County man Cody Ray Allison was arraigned this Tuesday afternoon on charges that allege domestic abuse by strangulation (aggravated assault) and escape after lawful arrest. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 17 of this year Deputy Tyler Shorter, responded to a call of domestic abuse in progress,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy