Humane Society of West Alabama:

Misty is a gorgeous silver tabby kitten looking for her forever home.

She's in a foster home with several other kittens, and she's super sweet, playful and energetic. Because she's a social butterfly, she'd do best in a home with a companion.

If you're interested in Misty or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email at humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Sept. 25, 2022 | Misty