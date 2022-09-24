Key plays from Don Bosco's 31-7 win over Bergen Catholic

Don Bosco knocked off the No. 1 team in the state in decisive fashion.

The Ironmen controlled the trenches and the time of possession battle, rolling past Bergen Catholic, 31-7, on Saturday afternoon at The Jack in Oradell.

Sophomore running back Nolan James scored once on the ground and once on a screen pass to give the visitors control in the 77th edition of the storied rivalry.

The Crusaders (4-1) entered the game ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 . They hadn't lost since the 2020 season, and beat the Ironmen twice on the way to a state title last fall. Don Bosco (3-2) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state, with losses to two out-of-state opponents.

The Ironmen improved their record in the series to 41-34-2, but Bergen Catholic is 16-15-1 in games played in Oradell. Here were the big moments.

Fourth quarter

Don Bosco senior Matthew Severin applied the exclamation point by stepping in front of a route for an interception with 5:53 to go.

Bergen Catholic came up with a stop on a 4th-and-1 at its own 34 with about seven minutes left.

Third quarter

Conor Cosgrove gave Don Bosco full control by recovering a fumble on the kickoff and returning it to the redzone. The Ironmen capitalized two plays later with Nolan James running between the tackles for a short touchdown with 2:21 on the clock. Don Bosco 31, Bergen Catholic 7

Don Bosco turned in another long possession with James and Logan Bush running behind Texas A&M-bound left tackle Chase Bisontis.

The Ironmen lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 on the Bergen Catholic 8, then caught a break when a Crusader lineman jumped offside. Don Bosco would have taken advantage moments later, but James' touchdown run was negated by a holding call. Instead, coach Dan Sabella had to settle for a field goal as Jack Donnelly booted a 23-yarder through the uprights with 2:52 left in the quarter. Don Bosco 24, Bergen Catholic 7

The Ironman defense forced a quick three-and-out to open up the second half.

Second quarter

A block in the back on the kickoff backed up Bergen Catholic inside its own 5. The Crusaders opted to run out the clock with a short run.

Don Bosco extended its lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Bush with 50 seconds left. It looked like Bush was going to be stopped short, but a second push from the Ironman line propelled the 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back into the endzone. Don Bosco 21, Bergen Catholic 7

Don Bosco went back on top with a screen pass on 3rd-and-5 from the Bergen Catholic 16. Minicucci lofted a pass to James, who weaved through traffic to the left pylon with 11:04 left in the half. Don Bosco 14, Bergen Catholic 7

First quarter

Don Bosco linebacker Lamont Lester set his team up with great field possession with a tackle for loss on third-and-long. The Ironmen got the ball back at the Bergen Catholic 49 after a punt from near the Crusader endzone.

Bergen Catholic answered back after getting scored on in the first possession. Crusader running back Kaj Sanders went untouched down the left side for a 69-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left in the quarter. Don Bosco 7, Bergen Catholic 7

Don Bosco marched down the field on the first drive of the game and took an early lead when quarterback Nick Minicucci found Bobby Mays on a slant route for a 16-yard touchdown. Don Bosco 7, Bergen Catholic 0

The visiting Ironmen received the opening kickoff and took over at their own 24. On the first offensive play, Minicucci completed a long pass down the left sideline to Mays to the Crusaders' 45.

Pregame

It was a sunny 65 degrees in Oradell for the start of the game. Bergen Catholic came out in black uniforms in front of a packed home crowd at The Jack.

