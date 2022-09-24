ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISP Provides Tips for Sharing Roadways with Farm Equipment

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Undated) The 2022 harvest season is underway, so large farm equipment will travel Iowa’s roadways. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says the responsibility falls on both parties when it comes to farm safety.

Trooper McCreedy warns motorists not to pull out in front of the large machinery because it is difficult for them to slow down or stop.

Trooper McCreedy says motorists must avoid distractions because it only takes seconds to rear-end a tractor driving at slower speeds from 400 feet away. McCreedy reminds motorists to watch closely for lights and turn signals, indicating what the operator will do.

Trooper McCreedy says the responsibilities of the large farm equipment operators are equally as important as the motor vehicle operators. She says all lights need to be clean, and operating, use all lights, flashers, and signage while moving the equipment, and avoid traveling roadways before dawn or after dusk.

Trooper McCreedy encourages large machinery operators to avoid traveling on main roadways or during busy times such as rush hour.

The most common incidents occur when an approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind or when a passing motorist hits a farm vehicle attempting to make a wide left turn.

