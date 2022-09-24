Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Harriet (Ann) Enos
On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
explore venango
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
explore venango
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health. Born on April 23, 1949 in Oil City he was the son of Robert Earl Sr. and Lois Dimling Carbaugh. He was raised by his...
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of four local athletes: Hunter Marstellar, of Franklin; Ethan Knox, of Oil City; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; and Sydney May, of Franklin. Hunter Marstellar, of Franklin (Football) – Hunter recorded 17 of 33 for 239 yards passing and two touchdowns in a loss...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
explore venango
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
explore venango
YMCA to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on October 29
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host their third annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 29, for the community. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hasson Heights Hockey Dek parking lot. Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot,...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explore venango
Franklin Hangs With Mercyhurst Prep Early, But Ultimately Falls
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There was cause for optimism early for the Franklin football team on Saturday night. (Photo by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) Cole Buckley continued his strong season, hauling in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Marsteller early in the first quarter to tie the game against Mercyhurst Prep at 7-7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 injured in overnight shooting in Arnold
A man was in surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital Friday morning after being shot overnight in Arnold, police Chief Eric Doutt said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. Doutt said the man, 43, was shot more than once. He did not know how...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
explore venango
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Comments / 0