Read full article on original website
Related
Love your enemies...
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the...
‘It’s the language of rebellion’: the story of Slave to Sirens, the all-female Lebanese metal band
To Lebanese guitarist Lilas Mayassi, heavy metal music speaks a language. “It’s the language of power,” she said, “the language of rebellion.”. For Mayassi and her band, Slave to Sirens, those two languages have given her group a voice in a country where power has been widely abused and rebellion has become increasingly dangerous. The dramatic challenges Mayassi and her group have faced over the last few years – exacerbated by their role as the first, and only, all-female heavy metal band in Lebanon – are chronicled in a bracingly frank new documentary titled Sirens. Directed by Moroccan American film-maker Rita Baghdadi, the doc immerses the viewer in the world of the musicians, the better to “present a more authentic, raw and complex portrayal of Arab women”, the director said.
Comments / 0