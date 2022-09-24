ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Abdulai Dorley, Jamel Acosta-Lewis help Caprock down Coronado in high school football

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Caprock's Abdulai Dorley had a big smile Friday night.

That pearly-white grin was almost as big as the running lanes his offensive line created all-night long as the Longhorns secured a 40-24 victory over Coronado in the District 2-5A Division I opener for both squads inside PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

"Goes back to the offensive line," said Dorley, who finished with 86 yards and one touchdown. "They gave me the best running lanes I could as for and that's how I was able to get these yards. That's how Jamel was able to get his yards and how Aden (Ramirez) and Edyson (Black) got their yards.

"That's how we were able to run the ball so well tonight."

Jamel Acosta-Lewis led the rushing attack with 152 yards and three touchdowns — the final score coming as time expired — to highlight a night in which Caprock carried the ball 50 times for 307 yards.

At the start of the contest, both teams had a difficult time snapping the ball before a flag hit the ground. Dead-ball penalties led to a sloppy start before the Longhorns realized — following several unsuccessful passing plays — that they needed to put the ball on the ground.

That meant putting their faith in the offensive line, which has been a key factor — along with the defense — to Caprock strong start to the season.

With that in mind, after falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter, the Longhorns leaned on the defense to help shift the tide.

Zyquavion Smith picked off a pass by Coronado quarterback Jett Carroll, who threw three interceptions in the loss, to set up a game-changing drive.

After the turnover, the Longhorns engineered a game-changing, two-play drive.

Dorley provided the highlight as he found a seam up the middle, bounced off several tacklers and crossed into the end zone to provide Caprock with a 14-7 lead with 7:14 left until halftime.

"He (coach Sherwood) saw a shift in the first quarter, with how far they were playing off in the inside," Dorley said of coaching adjustments made to the Longhorns running attack. "We just ran inside, bounced that out and there was green field everywhere."

It was the first of three touchdowns recorded by the Longhorns, who enjoyed a 21-10 advantage at the break thanks to their commitment to the ground attack.

"We knew how athletic and talented they were at the defensive back positions" Sherwood said of the gameplay. "So we switched to a ground and pound and guys did a good job with it. And, holy cow, that's a high-powered offense, too. I'm glad we were able to, somehow, slow it down."

The Caprock defense, which allowed a season-worst 35 points in a loss to Canyon the week prior, shored up and yielded a pair of touchdowns in the final two quarters.

Along those same lines, the backend of the Longhorns defense stepped up by finishing with three interceptions while the defensive line combined to notch three sacks and keep Carroll uncomfortable when he stood in the pocket.

It was a recipe for failure in the mind of Coronado coach DJ Mann.

"When you turn the ball over three times, throw three interceptions, you're not gonna win a game," he said. "Jett's battling, he's playing hard. ... We've gotta do a better job of helping out because he threw some phenomenal balls."

Mann took solace in the fact that his squad did not quit, despite trailing 34-10 with less than nine minutes left in the contest.

Rather than hole up, the Mustangs put together a pair of scoring drives — capped off by Carroll touchdown passes of 10 and seven yards to Surreal Garrett and Bricion Griffin, respectively, to close the gap to 34-24 at the 1:32 mark of the fourth.

Coronado lined up for an onside kick, and appeared to to execute a second straight play, but a Mustangs player was ruled to have touchdown the ball before the 10-yard restraining line.

"They're going to keep playing hard, they love each other," Mann said. "That's the thing I'm the most thankful for."

While a loss did not deter the Mustangs a year prior, the setback came after a pair of victories to start the district slate under Mann in his first year at the helm. Coronado dropped a 34-27 road decision to Amarillo High before rattling off three more triumphs — including downing Tascosa at home — to claim the district title.

In order to do that, Mann said his players will need to embrace each other — rather than divide — during this crucial juncture of the season and in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

"Gotta go back to a phrase from last year, 'Big trust.' Gotta trust the process, gotta trust the coaches, gotta trust each other," he said. "We lost that district game last year and won the rest of them."

"We just have to do what we feel most confident with, and whatever us working at that time," Sherwood said. "Super proud of my guys, super proud of my coaches — tremendous group of men and young men. ... They could have gotten down, they could have had a flashback (to last week's loss to Canyon) there with the onside kicks.

"But they fought through it, found a way. And we ended up on top against a very, very good football team. So, all we gotta do is refocus and go back to work."

Dorley agreed with his head coach.

"We lost to them not so pleasantly last year," the senior tailback said, alluding to a 49-14 setback in Amarillo. "It feels good to start of district 1-0, start over following a tough loss last week (to Canyon).

"But we're not finished. We're far from finished and we're far from full. We're going to keep going into week hungry and never be satisfied."

What’s next: Coronado (1-4, 0-1) is slated to take on Lubbock-Cooper at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in Woodrow. Caprock (4-1, 1-0) is slated to host cross-town rival Amarillo High.

CAPROCK 40, CORONADO 10

Score by Quarter

Caprock 0 21 10 9 — 40

Coronado 7 3 0 0 — 10

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

COR — Russell Dills 9 pass from Jett Carroll (Christian Sanchez kick) 8:10 remaining

Second quarter

CAP — Abdulai Dorley 49 run (Joel Gijon kick) 11:20

CAP — Jamel Acosta-Lewis 9 run (Joel Gijon kick) 7:14

CAP — Abdulai Dorley 49 run (Joel Gijon kick) 11:20

COR — Christian Sanchez 29 field goal; 0:34

Third quarter

CAP — Joel Gijon 29 kick; 6:47

CAP — Dominic Barba 26 interception return; 6:32

Fourth quarter

CAP — Joel Gijon 39 kick; 8:56

COR — Surreal Garrett 10 pass from Jett Carroll (Pass failed); 2:33

COR — Bricion Griffin 7 pass from Jett Carroll (Jikiri McGrew pass from Carroll); 1:32

CAP — Jamel Acosta-Lewis 3 run (No kick); 0:00

CAPROCK CORONADO

First downs CAP (22) COR (16)

Rushing Yards CAP (50-307) COR (17-92)

Passing Yards CAP (52) COR (227)

Comp-Att-Int CAP (5-10-1) COR (20-42-3)

Fumbles-lost CAP (1-1) COR (1-0)

Punts CAP (1-47.0) COR (3-33.7)

Penalties-yards CAP (16-107) COR (12-75)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Caprock — Jamel Acosta-Lewis 20-152, Abulai Dorley 13-86, Aden Ramirez 6-39, Edyson Black 3-27, Lleyton Brown 4-4, Kadrian Hernandez 3-(-1), Team 1-0. Coronado — Demarion Finch 4-53, Jordan Kelley 1-24, Jett Carroll 8-10, Bricion Griffin 8-5.

Passing – Caprock — Lleyton Brown 5-9-1—52, Kadrian Hernandez 0-1-0—0. Coronado — Jett Carroll 20-42-3—227.

Receiving – Caprock — Kadrian Hernandez 2-44, Jaydis Marlow 2-5, Adbulai Dorley 1-3. Coronado — Russell Dills 6-97, Bricion Griffin 4-50, Jikiri McGrew 4-35, Surreal Garrett 3-16, Jordan Kelley 2-25, Demarion Finch 1-4.

