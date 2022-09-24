ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dade Phelan breaks from Dan Patrick on ending tenure for new Texas professors

By Megan Menchaca and Niki Griswold, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7zkx_0i8bLBxx00

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Friday that he opposes Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s proposal to end tenure for all new professors at Texas public universities and to revoke tenure for faculty who teach critical race theory, a college-level framework for studying racism in society.

Back in February, Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, pledged to push the proposal during next year's legislative session.

When questioned about his stance on the issue during the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, Phelan said, “I respectfully disagree” with Patrick, adding that he’s gotten feedback that Patrick’s proposal would make it more difficult for universities to recruit professors with conservative viewpoints, who benefit from the protection tenure provides for professors to freely and openly share their ideology.

The disagreement between Phelan and Patrick sets up a possible clash over the issue between the two chambers of the Legislature during the next legislative session.

Brian McCall, chancellor of the Texas State University System, said during a panel Friday at the Texas Tribune Festival that he didn’t believe lawmakers would eliminate tenure because it would “put the state at such a disadvantage.”

“Tenure exists for a reason, and that is to get thought out,” McCall said. “We're not running Vacation Bible School. We're teaching physics and various things that are science and not subject to certain opinions.”

Patrick had made his announcement on the proposal in response to a nonbinding resolution from the University of Texas Faculty Council affirming their academic freedom to teach about race, gender justice and critical race theory.

Several free speech advocacy groups and Texas faculty organizations have condemned Patrick’s proposal, arguing that it would make Texas public universities less competitive, discourage prospective faculty members from moving to the state, and limit people’s First Amendment rights.

UT President Jay Hartzell and other university leaders have publicly defended the importance of tenure and academic freedom at universities in the months since then, although rarely — if ever — have they addressed Patrick directly in their comments.

Hartzell said during his annual State of the University address on Tuesday that academic freedom must be preserved at UT and that tenure allows UT’s faculty “to focus on the incredible rather than the incremental.” He also shared a public statement earlier in the year that said removing tenure would “cripple” Texas’ ability to recruit and retain great faculty members.

Tenure “is an essential tool for attracting world-class scholars that enables them to take risks on big ideas, work on the hardest problems society faces and strive for profundity, not simply production,” Hartzell said in his speech Tuesday. “Public research institutions have not wavered in protecting tenure, because it provides time and freedom to cultivate world-changing ideas.”

Under the current state education code, tenured faculty members at an institution are subject to evaluations “no more often than once every year, but no less often than once every six years.” The code says tenure can be revoked for “incompetency, neglect of duty, or other good cause.”

Guidelines for the UT System Board of Regents, as well as other university systems in Texas, state that faculty members have the freedom in the classroom to discuss classroom subjects. The UT System guidelines say faculty are expected not to introduce controversial matters into their teaching if they have no relation to their subjects.

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.   "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Abbott Leads O’Rourke in Statewide Polls

Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke appears increasingly durable, with few voters indicating they are undecided or willing to change their mind at this stage in the race, according to a new poll from the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and TEGNA television stations in Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dade Phelan
Person
Brian Mccall
KSAT 12

Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Texas House#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus College#The Texas Senate#Legislature#Vacation Bible School
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy