Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup
BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the various Week 4 Power Rankings coming off a victory over the New England Patriots. Analysis: "In Week 3, the Ravens' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. On Sunday at Foxborough, Baltimore's defense closed its opponent out. The Ravens produced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a crucial end-zone interception by Marlon Humphrey, to help seal a 37-26 win over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson continued to look like the NFL's early front-runner for MVP, producing five total touchdowns. "No one has to tell me about Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his QB (and pending free agent). "I believed in him from the first day we drafted him."
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. “For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day," Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can’t run, jump
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Knight runners compete at Griak, Buffalo
Once again the St. Michael-Albertville cross country teams competed on two consecutive days with different individuals on each day. The top 10 girls and the top 10 boys competed in the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course Sept. 23. Considered to be one of the largest and most competitive high school cross country meets in the nation, approximately 100 boys teams and 100 girls teams competed in two divisions at the annual Griak Invitational. The STMA girls competed among 50 teams in...
