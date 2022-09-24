Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA 2K23 2KTV Episode 1 Answers: 3,600 VC Available for Free
Here's a breakdown of the answers to the 2KTV Episode 1 trivia questions in NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Layup Packages: Current and Next Gen
Here are the best NBA 2K23 MyCareer Layup Packages on current and next gen.
NBA 2K23 Post Move Controls: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the post move controls in NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We don't appreciate them enough...
We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example. UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good. ...
EA Anti Cheat FIFA 23 Error Explained: How to Fix
FIFA 23's early access period might be live, but some players are getting stuck at the gate with the EA Anti Cheat error message. Here's how to fix it. FIFA fans have been waiting for the launch of FIFA 23, and the most keen players have already booted up the game as part of its three-day early access period. But things haven't gone smoothly. Players have already been encountering plenty of issues and bugs that dampen the experience. One of the most prolific, so far, is that of an error message relating to EA's Anti Cheat — a kernel-mode anti cheat .
FIFA・
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trombone Champ Song List Explained
Trombone Champ currently features over 20 songs to play through.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge Explained
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge will offer encounters with Spritzee.
What Time Does Genshin Impact 3.1 Release?
Genshin Impact's 3.1 update is set to go live later today, but what time does it release exactly?
Madden 23 Players Call for Ultimate Team Changes With #PackStrike
Madden NFL 23 players are calling on those in the Ultimate Team community to join its "#PackStrike" and boycott Madden Points transactions until changes are made to the mode.
Riot Games Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting for G2 Esports Valorant Spot Following Andrew Tate Fiasco
Riot Games reportedly planned to give G2 Esports a partnership spot in the VCT Americas League, but pivoted following owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez's involvement with Andrew Tate.
Can You Make Custom Trombone Champ Songs?
While not currently in the game, the feature to make custom songs might appear in the future.
Top 5 Warzone Loadouts to Improve Your KD
Looking for the best weapon loadouts to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine animosity among players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison that players can use to compare their in-game skill to others.
Apex Legends Pro Slams Players Tap-Strafing on Controller
Apex Legends pro ImperialHal recently slammed players who tap-strafe on controller as he believes it should be banned. Tap-strafing is a movement technique that when mastered, will help make players make hard turns and have overall sharper movement. This technique is used mostly by Apex players who use KBM and while this is completely allowed, tap-strafing on a controller is not. Respawn Entertainment has gone so far as to ban it in competitive play though it is still allowed in regular modes. This is because controller players can only tap-strafe by abusing Steam Config.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0