Louisiana State

Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl

Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Comments / 6

René Willard
3d ago

Screw prison for fetty. Executioner should handle those crimes. Everyone. They don’t care about others lives why should we care about them?

4
Camie Daigle
3d ago

Lock up for 110 yrs no possibility of parole! Dealer killers / premeditated murderers! They know that these drugs kill and they have No regards to human life! None! No self respect therefore No respect for society! Evil breeds Evil! These sorts should never be allowed in society !

2
Danny
3d ago

No mercy. Maximum prison time. Show them this is not New York . Let’s get Louisiana back to the Ham Reid days.

3
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, Wyvonne Tyson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine

Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 23, 2022, that Derrick Estes, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022, after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital

Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced on September 26, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Marydale neighborhood of Thibodaux, Louisiana. The gunfire injured one man. Deputies...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
Person
Charles Wade
L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120 on September 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Albert Nettles, 35, of Marthaville, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Cocaine#Macedo Rodriguez
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49

Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

