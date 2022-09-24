Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl

Read full article on original website
René Willard
3d ago
Screw prison for fetty. Executioner should handle those crimes. Everyone. They don’t care about others lives why should we care about them?
Reply
4
Camie Daigle
3d ago
Lock up for 110 yrs no possibility of parole! Dealer killers / premeditated murderers! They know that these drugs kill and they have No regards to human life! None! No self respect therefore No respect for society! Evil breeds Evil! These sorts should never be allowed in society !
Reply
2
Danny
3d ago
No mercy. Maximum prison time. Show them this is not New York . Let’s get Louisiana back to the Ham Reid days.
Reply
3
Related
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, Wyvonne Tyson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense.
Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine
Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 23, 2022, that Derrick Estes, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022, after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey.
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot man for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish on September 20. Agents cited...
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital
Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced on September 26, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Marydale neighborhood of Thibodaux, Louisiana. The gunfire injured one man. Deputies...
theadvocate.com
State Police probes of officer misconduct complaints doubled from 2020 to 2021, report finds
The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed. The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the number of officer behavior...
westcentralsbest.com
The feds failed to track deaths in America's jails — and Louisiana is a poster child
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States. A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee —...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
RELATED PEOPLE
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Theft in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Theft in Beauregard Parish. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 26, 2022, that it is attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft at a local business. Authorities are requesting anyone who recognizes the person...
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120 on September 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Albert Nettles, 35, of Marthaville, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many, Louisiana. Joseph Hogan, 21, of Hemphill, Texas, was killed in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 6