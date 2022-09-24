Celebrate Arlington! Week long celebration kicks off with 5k and fun run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday through October 12, join in the weeklong celebration to foster Arlington pride, build business and civic connections and showcase Arlington as Jacksonville’s next great historic neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Participants can join in the community wide cleanup, host a neighborhood parade or block party, organize an event, sports tournament, or service day or Offer special menus, programs, and discounts!

Buy local and support Arlington organizations and businesses!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]