Celebrate Arlington! Week long celebration kicks off with 5k and fun run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday through October 12, join in the weeklong celebration to foster Arlington pride, build business and civic connections and showcase Arlington as Jacksonville’s next great historic neighborhood.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Participants can join in the community wide cleanup, host a neighborhood parade or block party, organize an event, sports tournament, or service day or Offer special menus, programs, and discounts!
Buy local and support Arlington organizations and businesses!
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0