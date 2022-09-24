ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Arlington! Week long celebration kicks off with 5k and fun run

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday through October 12, join in the weeklong celebration to foster Arlington pride, build business and civic connections and showcase Arlington as Jacksonville’s next great historic neighborhood.

Participants can join in the community wide cleanup, host a neighborhood parade or block party, organize an event, sports tournament, or service day or Offer special menus, programs, and discounts!

Buy local and support Arlington organizations and businesses!

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
Positively Jax: Registration for "Angel Tree" giveaway starts Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida shelter information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are opening up shelters. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
Whataburger proposed at Regency Park in Arlington

Add to the list of new restaurants one proposed in the Regency Park Shopping Center in Arlington. JEA received a utility service availability request for Whataburger to build at 9400 Atlantic Blvd. The 3,198-square-foot restaurant and double-drive-thru is proposed on 1.06 acres fronting Atlantic Boulevard, east of the shopping center...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
Jacksonville readies for Ian as questions abound about forecast

Jacksonville prepares for its latest tropical challenge. Hurricane Ian’s ultimate trajectory is still unknown, but Jacksonville needs to get ready. That was the message of Mayor Lenny Curry and other city officials who addressed media Monday afternoon, the first in what will be a series of situational updates about the storm churning toward Florida’s Gulf Coast and headed to this region later in the week.
Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and surrounding areas, Action News Jax set out to see how residents in the flood-prone riverside area are preparing this storm. With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and...
Gate Carwash to Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
