ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 466

Soothsayer1356
3d ago

I am not ashamed of my beliefs. If someone doesn't like it. Too bad. It's my choice and no one else's. Let me remind people that this country was founded and fought for on the premise of freedom of religion.

Reply(53)
169
Neeceem
2d ago

It’s just another way to try and divide us. Please people don’t fall for it! Don’t want it don’t get it, but don’t try and stop me from getting mine. Mind yours and I’ll mind mines.

Reply(2)
125
Monique Page
3d ago

I got my plate recently too. Why is this really news worthy?? When I got my renewal notice you had to check a box for which one you wanted. I'm so happy to be living in a state that upholds my right to religious beliefs. Love you Jesus, you help me every day! Have a blessed day!

Reply
132
Related
WBBJ

4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights

MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Attorneys announce Tenn. lawsuit in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys will hold a conference to announce a new federal lawsuit in the ongoing Varisty Spirit abuse scandal Tuesday morning. According to attorneys of the survivors, the announcement “will be the latest chapter in the disturbing narrative where teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while the athletes’ gyms alongside national interests like Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Letters And Numbers#God#In God We Trust#Tennesseans#Department Of Revenue#Issuanc
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYFF4.com

New lawsuit filed in Tennessee part of cheerleading abuse allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have filed a new lawsuit against Varsity Spirit and others. The attorneys who filed the lawsuit in Memphis, Tennessee say it brings forward multiple survivors and names new abusers including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics, as well as, athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy