Soothsayer1356
3d ago
I am not ashamed of my beliefs. If someone doesn't like it. Too bad. It's my choice and no one else's. Let me remind people that this country was founded and fought for on the premise of freedom of religion.
Neeceem
2d ago
It’s just another way to try and divide us. Please people don’t fall for it! Don’t want it don’t get it, but don’t try and stop me from getting mine. Mind yours and I’ll mind mines.
Monique Page
3d ago
I got my plate recently too. Why is this really news worthy?? When I got my renewal notice you had to check a box for which one you wanted. I'm so happy to be living in a state that upholds my right to religious beliefs. Love you Jesus, you help me every day! Have a blessed day!
