ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
SB Nation

The Dallas Cowboys inspired the greatest Michael Irvin rant of all-time

The Dallas Cowboys, led by undefeated backup quarterback Cooper Rush, handed the New York Giants their 7th consecutive loss on Monday Night Football by a score of 23-16. Cooper Rush made some phenomenal throws throughout the game, CeeDee Lamb overcame some early drops and made some spectacular catches in the 4th quarter, but the Dallas Cowboys defense stole the show.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There Are Only 2 Winless Teams Following Week 3

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearly three full weeks old. Two games remain in Week 3, with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers currently playing on "Sunday Night Football." The Dallas Cowboys will play at the New York Giants on Monday evening. Three weeks into the season,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props

It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Cowboys#American Football#The Ny Giants#The Metlife Stadium#The New York Giants
thecomeback.com

NFL fans marvel over CeeDee Lamb’s one-handed TD grab

The New York Giants took a lead in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a spectacular touchdown run from Saquon Barkley. After quickly tying the game in the third quarter, the Cowboys answered with a highlight-reel caliber touchdown of their own, this own from CeeDee Lamb.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy