Sunday, September 25th Weather
Mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing in the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 75 today. Expect a low of 44. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 70. Look for a low of 42 tonight. Leadville and...
Tuesday, September 27th Weather
Rain is back in the forecast staring today. The best chance of rain will be Friday into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 77. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a low of 45. Leadville...
Monday, September 26th Weather
Mostly sunny and dry to begin the week. Rain is back in the forecast for the rest of the week, beginning tomorrow. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 79. Look for an overnight low of 45. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a...
Three Farm Bill listening Sessions are Coming to the San Luis Valley & Chaffee County in October
Senator Michael Bennet’s Office will hold three Farm Bill listening sessions in the San Luis Valley/Chaffee County area on October 4th and 5th. These sessions offer an opportunity for people interested in ag production, forest management, water conservation and rural economic development. On October 4th, the listening sessions will...
Buena Vista Volleyball Defeats Sanford in 5 Sets
The Lady Demons defeat the Lady Mustangs tonight at home in 5 sets winning sets 1, 2, and 5 25-11, 26-24, and 15-12. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Jamie Page caught up with Andrew Stossmeister after the victory…. I have been blessed to work...
