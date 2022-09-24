When Nebraska football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph’s new contract details were released, one particular aspect raised quite a few eyebrows in that it said when a new coach was hired, Joseph would be returned to his previous Associate Head Coach position. It was assumed that was simply language that would determine his buyout amount should the next coach decide not to keep him on staff. However, there are whispers that might not be the whole story.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO