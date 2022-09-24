ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Cornhuskers Go Big Read: Depth chart changes arrive

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team returns to action on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers and they’ll be doing with the some pretty significant changes to the depth chart. Whether or not those changes will change the outcome of the game is still very much still up in the air.
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Morning Mash: Big weeks ahead for Mickey Joseph and Nebraska

This past weekend I had the chance to be around a handful of former players. The feeling among that group about where Nebraska is at is no different than nearly any other part of the fan base. Embarrassment and annoyance being the two primary emotions discussed. However in conversations about...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph reportedly assured he’d be retained

When Nebraska football Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph’s new contract details were released, one particular aspect raised quite a few eyebrows in that it said when a new coach was hired, Joseph would be returned to his previous Associate Head Coach position. It was assumed that was simply language that would determine his buyout amount should the next coach decide not to keep him on staff. However, there are whispers that might not be the whole story.
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day

While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Huskers open as favorite over Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team opens as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to Circa Sports. The Huskers enter the game with a 1-3 record, while the Hoosiers are 3-1. Nebraska was off this week with a bye. The upcoming game against Indiana is scheduled for 6:30...
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
