‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed Walks Out of Prison After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction
After more than two decades—and one wildly successful podcast—Adnan Syed will be released from prison after a judge tossed his conviction for murdering his high school ex-girlfriend.Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday afternoon granted prosecutors’ request to vacate Syed’s conviction in connection with Hae Min Lee’s 1999 murder, and he was immediately released into home detention. Her decision earned audible gasps from the courtroom, which ultimately erupted in applause.“At this time, you will remove the shackles of Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn said at the end of the hearing. Syed walked out of Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday afternoon...
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
A Full Timeline Of Adnan Syed's Case, From 1999, To Serial, To His Recent Release
Update: After more than two decades in prison and ceaseless legal battles, Adnan Syed was released in September 2022 after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and...
The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
Condemned man asks Alabama court to ‘right a grievous wrong’ hoping to stop execution
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
'QAnon Whack Job' GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Down Big in Maryland: Poll
Republican Dan Cox has a hill to climb without the support of two-term Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State's Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Controversial ‘The Purge’ law could be ditched amid furious backlash when freed inmates go on to kill, expert says
A CONTROVERSIAL law to free thousands of suspects could be ditched amid a furious backlash when freed inmates inevitably go on to kill, an expert says. Illinois' SAFE-T Act has been likened to The Purge movies amid fears violent criminals will be unleashed to cause mayhem. From January 1, 2023,...
Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?
Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer
A state appellate court is ordering an East Tennessee judge to turn over trial audio recordings he’s kept locked away in his office in a bid to keep the convicted killer he sent to prison from obtaining a copy. In a first of its kind ruling, the Tennessee Court of Appeals says in a decision […] The post Tennessee judge must turn trial recordings over to convicted killer appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
John Fetterman can't run from his abysmal criminal justice record
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is finding he can’t outrun the issue of crime in his increasingly competitive race against Republican Mehmet Oz. That is because Fetterman’s record on crime is abysmal, and he is mostly proud of it. Fetterman’s campaign has walked back his support of...
Marc Wilson’s Lead Attorney Speaks About Fighting Injustice In South Georgia
Francys Johnson and his colleagues fought an uphill battle at every step of the process, including demands for transparency. The post Marc Wilson’s Lead Attorney Speaks About Fighting Injustice In South Georgia appeared first on NewsOne.
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
How a rape survivor’s DNA led to her arrest for a separate crime in San Francisco
On 8 November, 2016, law enforcement officers in San Francisco took a DNA sample from a rape survivor as part of their investigation into her sexual assault case.Five years later, police arrested the same woman – identified as Jane Doe in a federal lawsuit – after her DNA sample allegedly matched a sample taken from an unrelated burglary.The woman never gave consent for her DNA to be used to investigate any crimes other than the one she reported, but her sample was shared with a database that tested her sample against “hundreds if not thousands” of other crime scenes,...
