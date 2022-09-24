Read full article on original website
Related
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Rob Page says Wales 'will be in contact' with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's World Cup fitness
Wales boss Rob Page has revealed he'll remain in close contact with LAFC regarding Gareth Bale's fitness as the World Cup approaches. Bale played the full 90 minutes as Wales lost 1-0 against Poland on Sunday in a result that confirmed their relegation from their UEFA Nations League group. However,...
MLS・
Players who will miss the World Cup through injury
A list of players who will miss the 2022 World Cup with injury and whose tournaments are in jeopardy.
Bruno Guimaraes returns to Newcastle after thigh injury with Brazil
Bruno Guimaraes has been released by Brazil after suffering a thigh injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rafael Leao: Paolo Maldini insists Chelsea target wants to stay at AC Milan but is 'not unsellable'
AC Milan are confident of keeping Rafael Leao despite interest from Chelsea.
Hasan Salihamidzic expects 'different' Bayern Munich after international break
Hasan Salihamidzic expects 'different' Bayern Munich after international break.
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
Dejan Kulusevski hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Dejan Kulusevski on hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dusan Vlahovic not interested in Juventus departure despite fresh Arsenal links
Dusan Vlahovic does not plan to leave Juventus, despite new links to Arsenal.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Blues secure first WSL win of the season
Player ratings from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City.
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Gianluigi Buffon names the current top 5 goalkeepers in the world
Gianluigi Buffon has named his top five currently active goalkeepers, with Thibaut Courtois top of the list.
Harry Maguire waited two hours for Gareth Southgate after Germany fiasco
England defender Harry Maguire waited for two hours to speak to Gareth Southgate after his disastrous performance against Germany.
Man Utd already showing key signs of improvement after flying WSL start
Man Utd have improved key weaknesses since last season and have made a flying WSL start as a result.
Sarina Wiegman admits having 'hard conversations' as four England Euro 2022 winners dropped
Sarina Wiegman has admitted having 'hard conversations' with players after dropping four members of England's Euro 2022 winning squad for the October international camp.
West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Garcia & Batlle shine in east London
Player ratings from the WSL clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Luke Shaw admits he understands being dropped by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admits he understands why he was dropped from the Manchester United starting XI despite a strong performance for England against Germany.
Inaki Williams confirms he could have joined Liverpool in 2019
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams confirms he had the chance to join Liverpool in 2019.
90min
856
Followers
9K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0