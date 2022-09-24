ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning showers end, lots of clouds seasonable temperatures

Starting out your Saturday with damp pavement, but conditions do improve today. A few showers this morning with lots of clouds. This afternoon, the rain should turn off and we will see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds at times. Temperatures rise into the low 70s.

TODAY: AM showers end, lots of clouds. High 73

TONIGHT: Dry this evening, chance of showers overnight. Low 60

SUNDAY : Few showers, isolated storms. Mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds. High 74

Cooler for next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Chance of a few showers on Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
ENVIRONMENT
Community Policy