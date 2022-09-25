ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1K migrants bused to Chicago area by Texas governor, city expects additional arrivals

There are now 1,177 migrants who have been bused into the Chicago area from Texas.

They include individuals, families and children seeking refuge in the United States.

RELATED | Another round of migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas, totaling over 800 in recent weeks

Chicago, Cook County and Illinois leaders have been pledging to help them with shelter and support.

The city said more migrants are expected to arrive soon.

SEE ALSO | After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs

Full Statement from the City of Chicago

As of today, the City of Chicago, together with the State of Illinois, Cook County Government and nonprofit partners, has now welcomed 1177 asylum-seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. They include individuals, families, children, and infants seeking refuge.

We have a duty to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family - many of whom walked hundreds of miles, navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States.

Upon arrival, individuals and families are provided immediate shelter and support to meet their basic needs. They receive in-depth case management and connections to services from City, County, State, and community-based agencies.

Illinois is a welcoming state. We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity. We expect more arrivals to be welcomed and the City will continue to provide daily updates on those arrivals.

READ MORE | Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants

Comments / 193

Elizabeth Nudd Edens
3d ago

Sanctuary City & State, it's just what our politicians asked for. I disagree with being a sanctuary state, but my voice doesn't matter and my taxes will ultimately foot the bill.

Reply(2)
81
Fran Cigna Genovese
3d ago

follow the law, send them back. We can't afford homeless and hungry Americans but we can afford ILLEGALS? Taxpayers, say NO in November. Vote Red.

Reply(10)
93
marie
3d ago

Thanks to the Biden administration who are working behind the scenes to destroy America only it will backfire on their grandchildren children when their will be so much chaos hunger crime, murders, homeless people , and so on a complete failure to protect Americans Blacks ,whites, Hispanics ,Asians citizens this is wrong people waited in line legally to come to the United States

Reply(6)
42
