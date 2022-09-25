More than 1K migrants bused to Chicago area by Texas governor, city expects additional arrivals

There are now 1,177 migrants who have been bused into the Chicago area from Texas.

They include individuals, families and children seeking refuge in the United States.

Chicago, Cook County and Illinois leaders have been pledging to help them with shelter and support.

The city said more migrants are expected to arrive soon.

We have a duty to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family - many of whom walked hundreds of miles, navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States.

Upon arrival, individuals and families are provided immediate shelter and support to meet their basic needs. They receive in-depth case management and connections to services from City, County, State, and community-based agencies.

Illinois is a welcoming state. We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity. We expect more arrivals to be welcomed and the City will continue to provide daily updates on those arrivals.