localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall cruises past Manistee in three sets
Whitehall’s girls volleyball team climbed a little closer to the .500 mark for the season with a three-set sweep of visiting Manistee in the West Michigan Conference at home Tuesday night. The Vikings held the Chippewas to 35 points on the night. Whitehall won the first set, 25-11, and...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland West in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in three sets by scores of 13-25, 19-25 and 13-25. Madisyn Dykema led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Sophia Hekkema threw in five kills and an ace, while Lauren...
localsportsjournal.com
Schaefer leads Pentwater past Bear Lake in three sets
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team made quick work of Bear Lake in Tuesday night’s Western Michigan D League match at home, winning in three short sets, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-13. Leading the way for the Falcons was junior Samantha Schaefer with 17 service points and three aces. Senior Marissa...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington earns 6-1 win over Fremont in soccer action
Two players scored two goals apiece to lead the Ludington boys soccer team to a 6-1 West Michigan Conference win over visiting Fremont. It was the Orioles’ eighth straight win of the season, while the Packers lost their fifth straight. Fremont did not have a shot on goal in...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped an OK Conference-Green match to Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Sailors were extremely close in the first and last sets but ultimately fell short in three sets (22-25, 13-25, 24-26). Kyann Hellmann posted 22 assists, eight digs and an ace on the night.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby soccer team gets fifth straight win with a 2-0 shutout over North Muskegon
Shelby’s boys soccer team won its fifth straight game with a 2-0 shutout of visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Monday night. The game was scoreless until Carson Claeys received a pass from Mason Garcia and took it to North Muskegon’s penalty box, where he was fouled.
localsportsjournal.com
Scharp, Senters score two goals apiece to lead Manistee past Orchard View
It was 1-1 early, but then Manistee’s boys soccer team opened up the floodgates and overwhelmed Orchard View in a 9-1 West Michigan Conference win at Muskegon on Monday night. The Chippewas ended the game with 7 minutes to play in the second half once they scored their ninth...
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central shuts down Wyoming Lee in three sets
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team cruised past Wyoming Lee in an Alliance League matchup on Tuesday evening. The Crusaders were victorious in three sets (25-11, 25-13, 25-21). Natalie Rich led the offense with eight aces and seven kills, while Catherine Cone added three aces. Claire LaVigne chipped in 12...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights slides to 0-5 with loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard
The Muskegon Heights football team hosted Riverview Gabriel Richard on Saturday afternoon in an East vs. West matchup. It was a rainy day both weather-wise and football-wise for the Tigers in a 54-0 loss. The size of the Pioneers line would pose issues for the Tigers all game. After one...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational
After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
localsportsjournal.com
Reilly, Reagan Murphy lead Jayhawks past Alpena College in volleyball action
MCC (14-4, 3-0) will travel to Delta College on Tuesday.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational
The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon falls to Ottawa Hills 7-0 in Tuesday soccer action
GRAND RAPIDS – — The Muskegon boys soccer team had a hard evening against Ottawa Hills on Tuesday. The Big Reds battled the elements but failed to find the net and lost by a score of 7-0. Muskegon (2-9) will be at home against Thornapple Kellogg on Wednesday...
localsportsjournal.com
GMAA City Tennis Tournament rescheduled for Wednesday
The Greater Muskegon Athletic Association (GMAA) tennis tournament that was rained out last Saturday has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28. The event is being hosted by Mona Shores High School and will get underway at three locations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Many of the...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad
The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
localsportsjournal.com
Youth football players from Muskegon, Hesperia, Fremont experience big stage at Ford Field
Although it was technically just considered a scrimmage, in the eyes of a number of area youth football players, having the opportunity to play at Ford Field on Sept. 11 and 18 was indeed their Super Bowl. The 9-and-under and 11-and-under teams from the Muskegon Elite football program, the Fremont...
localsportsjournal.com
Grant gets shut out 6-0 by Kenowa Hills
GRAND RAPIDS – — The Grant boys soccer team had a hard night against Kenowa Hills on Monday evening. The Tigers failed to find the net and were shut out by a score of 6-0. Grant (6-7) will play host to Reed City on Wednesday for CSAA Conference play.
