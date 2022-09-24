ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall cruises past Manistee in three sets

Whitehall’s girls volleyball team climbed a little closer to the .500 mark for the season with a three-set sweep of visiting Manistee in the West Michigan Conference at home Tuesday night. The Vikings held the Chippewas to 35 points on the night. Whitehall won the first set, 25-11, and...
MANISTEE, MI
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland West in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in three sets by scores of 13-25, 19-25 and 13-25. Madisyn Dykema led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Sophia Hekkema threw in five kills and an ace, while Lauren...
ZEELAND, MI
Schaefer leads Pentwater past Bear Lake in three sets

Pentwater’s girls volleyball team made quick work of Bear Lake in Tuesday night’s Western Michigan D League match at home, winning in three short sets, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-13. Leading the way for the Falcons was junior Samantha Schaefer with 17 service points and three aces. Senior Marissa...
PENTWATER, MI
Ludington earns 6-1 win over Fremont in soccer action

Two players scored two goals apiece to lead the Ludington boys soccer team to a 6-1 West Michigan Conference win over visiting Fremont. It was the Orioles’ eighth straight win of the season, while the Packers lost their fifth straight. Fremont did not have a shot on goal in...
LUDINGTON, MI
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in three sets

The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped an OK Conference-Green match to Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Sailors were extremely close in the first and last sets but ultimately fell short in three sets (22-25, 13-25, 24-26). Kyann Hellmann posted 22 assists, eight digs and an ace on the night.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Catholic Central shuts down Wyoming Lee in three sets

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team cruised past Wyoming Lee in an Alliance League matchup on Tuesday evening. The Crusaders were victorious in three sets (25-11, 25-13, 25-21). Natalie Rich led the offense with eight aces and seven kills, while Catherine Cone added three aces. Claire LaVigne chipped in 12...
MUSKEGON, MI
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational

After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
HART, MI
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational

The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
HART, MI
Muskegon falls to Ottawa Hills 7-0 in Tuesday soccer action

GRAND RAPIDS – — The Muskegon boys soccer team had a hard evening against Ottawa Hills on Tuesday. The Big Reds battled the elements but failed to find the net and lost by a score of 7-0. Muskegon (2-9) will be at home against Thornapple Kellogg on Wednesday...
MUSKEGON, MI
GMAA City Tennis Tournament rescheduled for Wednesday

The Greater Muskegon Athletic Association (GMAA) tennis tournament that was rained out last Saturday has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28. The event is being hosted by Mona Shores High School and will get underway at three locations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Many of the...
MUSKEGON, MI
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad

The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect Saturday in a quad match hosted by Montague. The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25-20, 22-25). Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Grant gets shut out 6-0 by Kenowa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS – — The Grant boys soccer team had a hard night against Kenowa Hills on Monday evening. The Tigers failed to find the net and were shut out by a score of 6-0. Grant (6-7) will play host to Reed City on Wednesday for CSAA Conference play.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

