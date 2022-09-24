Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa. Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach...
Knoxville Hosts Cross Country Invitational, Volleyball Heads To Cardinal
It is a busy day of sports for Knoxville squads. The cross country program will host the Knoxville Invitational as 14 schools including Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas will be represented at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Panthers Boys Coach Michael Splavec says this always reminds him of a mini-state meet with the amount of runners and fans in attendance. After its runner-up finish at Boone over the weekend the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will head to Cardinal to face the Comets for the first time as a conference opponent. Cardinal is making its debut in the South Central Conference and has struggled to keep pace since moving from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference going 0-4 to start conference play and stand at 2-14 overall. Cross Country is at 4:30, while volleyball first serve is at 7:30.
Consistency and Depth Has Pella Christian Boys Cross Country Excited for Postseason Potential
Despite being bumped up to Class 2A after finishing fifth at the Class 1A State Meet a year ago, the Pella Christian boys cross country team has seen similar, if not more, success this season. The Eagles are currently ranked #10 in Class 2A and have been on an excellent...
Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas Set For Volleyball Bragging Rights Match
If one Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas confrontation was not enough, the volleyball squads will get to share the same court on Monday at Twin Cedars. Both teams are still looking for wins in the Bluegrass Conference to cement their standing for the conference tournament. The Sabers stand at 7-7 and have put together back-to-back wins over Orient-Macksburg and Moulton-Udell. The Sabers are led by Jillian French with 72 kills on the season, Rylee Dunkin has given out the most assists with 105, and French has the most ace serves on the team with 36. The Saints have received good play from a number of players including a front row led by Gabby Overgaard’s 49 kills on the season, she also has 16 blocks to her credit. Kasyn Reed and Jenna Mickey are the top two setters at 62 and 58 assists, respectively. The Sabers do hold an 11-8 edge in the series since 2008 but Melcher-Dallas has won six of the last eight meetings with half of those going the full five sets. First serve is set for seven.
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
Baynes to Lead Upstart Central Women’s Wrestling Program
Further enhancing its reputation of leadership within the NCAA Division III in providing athletics opportunities for women, Central College is adding women’s wrestling as its 21st intercollegiate sport. The Dutch will launch the program with a limited schedule in 2023-24. The late Dr. Kenneth J. Weller, Central’s president from...
Knoxville Volleyball 2nd At Boone Invitational
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad placed 2nd at the Boone Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers advanced to the championship round by winning their pool beating Algona 2-0 21-12, and 21-15, Ames 21-9 and 21-11, and #9 in class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 21-18, 15-21, and 15-13. Knoxville defeated the host Toreadors 2-0 21-13, and 21-18 and had to play Waverly-Shell Rock again, but the second time around the Go-Hawks won 21-16, and 21-14. Brittany Bacorn had 48 kills on the day with 33 assists and 19 digs, Emma Dunkin also came up with 25 digs, Ella Breazeale got 21 kills, Hannah Dunkin had 54 assists and Melanie Sullivan severed up five aces. Knoxville is now 17-8 on the season and will travel to Cardinal for another conference match on Tuesday.
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
Top-Ranked Pella Cross Country Teams Hitting Home Stretch
The regular season is two weeks from turning into postseason competition for the top-ranked in 3A Pella Cross Country teams, and while buzz has surrounded some of the state’s best distance runners, they aren’t taking anything for granted. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says they’ve done their best...
Pleasantville Cross Country Hopefully Long Layoff Won’t Affect Recent Momentum
It’s been almost two weeks since the Pleasantville cross country teams hit the course for competition. The last time the Trojans ran was in their home invitational on September 12th, and their next meet is scheduled to be this Thursday at Chariton. In their home invite on the 12th, Pleasantville had one of their best meets of the season. With the long layoff in between meets, Trojans head coach Aaron Fichter says that they are focusing on the positives of that meet to try and maintain their momentum ahead of the meet Thursday.
Indianola Girls Swimming Places 2nd at Lincoln
The Indianola girls swimming team earned a 2nd place finish at the Pink in the Pool Invite at Des Moines Lincoln Saturday, scoring 357 team points. The Indians earned top finishes from Olivia Bacon who finished 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 3rd in the 100 Freestyle, Chloey Hart placed 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, Amelia Moorlach 3rd in the 500 Freestyle, Kodi Cram earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 Backstroke, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Olivia Ramaeker, Amelia Moorlach, Olivia Bacon, and Julian Bacon placed 2nd.
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
The Morning After: Pickscataway, NJ
I’ll admit it, I was more nervous about this game than I should have been. But can you really blame me? Yeah, I had Iowa winning this game but with how the Hawks performed in the first three games I can’t say I would have been shocked if Iowa lost. Rutgers has a solid defense and with an Iowa offense that would struggle to move the ball against eleven cardboard cutouts I could just see a mistake here or there spelling doom for the good guys.
Iowa Football Position Grades: Rutgers
Under Coach Kirk Ferentz the Iowa Hawkeyes have always been a developmental program. Despite losing a few players early every year, the Hawkeyes are known for being fundamentally sound, tough football players who improve their craft each week. Throughout the course of a season, more often than not, the Hawkeyes are a better product in January than in September. Even though this seems obvious, many college teams fail to improve from fall camp to bowl prep. Coach Ferentz, despite a conservative offensive approach, excels at skill development. The Hawkeyes once again put points on the board on defense and now head back to Iowa City with a huge challenge/opportunity ahead of them. More than likely, Michigan will smoke us, but I also think back to the B1G Championship game when the Wolverines, up big, ran a trick play to run the score up. That play may be on a loop at the Iowa football complex this week. Anyway, let’s take a look at the Rutgers game.
Norwalk cross country teams compete at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul; Warrior Volleyball goes 4-1 at Nevada
The Norwalk boys cross country team finished 11th at Friday’s prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul and the Warrior volleyball team went 4-1 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Competing at the Roy Griak meet for the second straight year, the Norwalk boys placed 11th out of 55...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-25-2022
Dutch Close Out Doubles at Women’s Tennis Regional. The Central College women’s tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs and Jenna Hernandez were defeated 8-3 in their first-round match by a team from Concordia University...
Alb Stursma Van Wyk
Funeral services for Alb Stursma Van Wyk, 90, of Pella, IA will be held on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Calvary Christian Reformed Church memorial fund or Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
