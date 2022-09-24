If one Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas confrontation was not enough, the volleyball squads will get to share the same court on Monday at Twin Cedars. Both teams are still looking for wins in the Bluegrass Conference to cement their standing for the conference tournament. The Sabers stand at 7-7 and have put together back-to-back wins over Orient-Macksburg and Moulton-Udell. The Sabers are led by Jillian French with 72 kills on the season, Rylee Dunkin has given out the most assists with 105, and French has the most ace serves on the team with 36. The Saints have received good play from a number of players including a front row led by Gabby Overgaard’s 49 kills on the season, she also has 16 blocks to her credit. Kasyn Reed and Jenna Mickey are the top two setters at 62 and 58 assists, respectively. The Sabers do hold an 11-8 edge in the series since 2008 but Melcher-Dallas has won six of the last eight meetings with half of those going the full five sets. First serve is set for seven.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO