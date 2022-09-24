Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa. Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk volleyball team set for big match at DC-G
The Norwalk volleyball team will look to maintain sole possession of first place in the Little Hawkeye Conference tonight when the Warriors travel to Dallas Center-Grimes. First serve is slated for 7:15 p.m. The Class 4A 14th-ranked Warriors are 15-6 overall following Saturday’s 4-1 showing at the Nevada Tournament and...
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
kniakrls.com
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
kniakrls.com
Baynes to Lead Upstart Central Women’s Wrestling Program
Further enhancing its reputation of leadership within the NCAA Division III in providing athletics opportunities for women, Central College is adding women’s wrestling as its 21st intercollegiate sport. The Dutch will launch the program with a limited schedule in 2023-24. The late Dr. Kenneth J. Weller, Central’s president from...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Football Falls to Coe
A close game gave way to a snowball of Kohawk points late in the second quarter Saturday, as the Simpson football team fell 48-10 to Coe on the road to begin American Rivers Conference play as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm were down 7-3 with just 6 minutes...
kniakrls.com
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
KBOE Radio
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
kniakrls.com
Top-Ranked Pella Cross Country Teams Hitting Home Stretch
The regular season is two weeks from turning into postseason competition for the top-ranked in 3A Pella Cross Country teams, and while buzz has surrounded some of the state’s best distance runners, they aren’t taking anything for granted. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says they’ve done their best...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas Set For Volleyball Bragging Rights Match
If one Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas confrontation was not enough, the volleyball squads will get to share the same court on Monday at Twin Cedars. Both teams are still looking for wins in the Bluegrass Conference to cement their standing for the conference tournament. The Sabers stand at 7-7 and have put together back-to-back wins over Orient-Macksburg and Moulton-Udell. The Sabers are led by Jillian French with 72 kills on the season, Rylee Dunkin has given out the most assists with 105, and French has the most ace serves on the team with 36. The Saints have received good play from a number of players including a front row led by Gabby Overgaard’s 49 kills on the season, she also has 16 blocks to her credit. Kasyn Reed and Jenna Mickey are the top two setters at 62 and 58 assists, respectively. The Sabers do hold an 11-8 edge in the series since 2008 but Melcher-Dallas has won six of the last eight meetings with half of those going the full five sets. First serve is set for seven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Simpson Men’s Soccer Hosts Hamline
The Simpson College men’s soccer team continues their non-conference run today, hosting their neighbors to the north Hamline University. The Storm are 7-2 on the season featuring a balanced attack on offense and a stifling defense, and will have this last tune-up opportunity before beginning the meat of their American Rivers Conference schedule the rest of the season. The Storm are currently 1-0 in conference play, after dominating Coe 5-1 on Saturday. Action starts tonight at 5pm.
kniakrls.com
Davadean Johnston
Services for Davadean Johnston, age 92, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held following the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Cross Country Hopefully Long Layoff Won’t Affect Recent Momentum
It’s been almost two weeks since the Pleasantville cross country teams hit the course for competition. The last time the Trojans ran was in their home invitational on September 12th, and their next meet is scheduled to be this Thursday at Chariton. In their home invite on the 12th, Pleasantville had one of their best meets of the season. With the long layoff in between meets, Trojans head coach Aaron Fichter says that they are focusing on the positives of that meet to try and maintain their momentum ahead of the meet Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Alb Stursma Van Wyk
Funeral services for Alb Stursma Van Wyk, 90, of Pella, IA will be held on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Calvary Christian Reformed Church memorial fund or Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction downtown. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
kniakrls.com
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-25-2022
Dutch Close Out Doubles at Women’s Tennis Regional. The Central College women’s tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs and Jenna Hernandez were defeated 8-3 in their first-round match by a team from Concordia University...
kniakrls.com
Gary Lloyd Shilling
Memorial services for Gary Lloyd Shilling age 83 will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Knoxville Armory at 11:00am. Military honors will be held following services with a luncheon will at the Armory. A private burial will be held at Gosport Cemetery. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Comments / 0