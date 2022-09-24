Two Marion County arch-rivals met on the volleyball court on Monday night and Melcher-Dallas was the victim of Twin Cedars in three sets. Both teams had early scoring runs in the set one but Melcher-Dallas tied it at 13 and after that neither team could get full control until the Sabers made plays down the stretch and took set one 25-to-21. Set two, The Saints found themselves down 17-9 and stormed back to get to within four at 19-15, but mistakes and aggressive serving by Twin Cedars allowed the Sabers to escape 25-21. Melcher-Dallas could never fully get going in set three and fell 25-18 ending the match. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had moments where they looked good…but overall defensive mistakes and missed serves doomed her team. Gabby Overgaard led with nine kills ,Brooklyn Metz was perfect in 17 serves with one ace and also had 15 digs. Rylee Dunkin had 19 assists while Sophie Lyle was 18/19 serving with nine aces and six kills. Jillian French went 13/15 serving with four aces and six blocks. Twin Cedars is 8-7 on the season and will host Diagonal and Murray in triangular tonight.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO