Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa. Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach...
Twin Cedars Sweeps Melcher-Dallas In Volleyball Rivalry Match
Two Marion County arch-rivals met on the volleyball court on Monday night and Melcher-Dallas was the victim of Twin Cedars in three sets. Both teams had early scoring runs in the set one but Melcher-Dallas tied it at 13 and after that neither team could get full control until the Sabers made plays down the stretch and took set one 25-to-21. Set two, The Saints found themselves down 17-9 and stormed back to get to within four at 19-15, but mistakes and aggressive serving by Twin Cedars allowed the Sabers to escape 25-21. Melcher-Dallas could never fully get going in set three and fell 25-18 ending the match. Saints Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had moments where they looked good…but overall defensive mistakes and missed serves doomed her team. Gabby Overgaard led with nine kills ,Brooklyn Metz was perfect in 17 serves with one ace and also had 15 digs. Rylee Dunkin had 19 assists while Sophie Lyle was 18/19 serving with nine aces and six kills. Jillian French went 13/15 serving with four aces and six blocks. Twin Cedars is 8-7 on the season and will host Diagonal and Murray in triangular tonight.
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
Baynes to Lead Upstart Central Women’s Wrestling Program
Further enhancing its reputation of leadership within the NCAA Division III in providing athletics opportunities for women, Central College is adding women’s wrestling as its 21st intercollegiate sport. The Dutch will launch the program with a limited schedule in 2023-24. The late Dr. Kenneth J. Weller, Central’s president from...
Consistency and Depth Has Pella Christian Boys Cross Country Excited for Postseason Potential
Despite being bumped up to Class 2A after finishing fifth at the Class 1A State Meet a year ago, the Pella Christian boys cross country team has seen similar, if not more, success this season. The Eagles are currently ranked #10 in Class 2A and have been on an excellent...
Simpson Football Falls to Coe
A close game gave way to a snowball of Kohawk points late in the second quarter Saturday, as the Simpson football team fell 48-10 to Coe on the road to begin American Rivers Conference play as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm were down 7-3 with just 6 minutes...
Knoxville Volleyball 2nd At Boone Invitational
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad placed 2nd at the Boone Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers advanced to the championship round by winning their pool beating Algona 2-0 21-12, and 21-15, Ames 21-9 and 21-11, and #9 in class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 21-18, 15-21, and 15-13. Knoxville defeated the host Toreadors 2-0 21-13, and 21-18 and had to play Waverly-Shell Rock again, but the second time around the Go-Hawks won 21-16, and 21-14. Brittany Bacorn had 48 kills on the day with 33 assists and 19 digs, Emma Dunkin also came up with 25 digs, Ella Breazeale got 21 kills, Hannah Dunkin had 54 assists and Melanie Sullivan severed up five aces. Knoxville is now 17-8 on the season and will travel to Cardinal for another conference match on Tuesday.
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
Indianola Girls Swimming Places 2nd at Lincoln
The Indianola girls swimming team earned a 2nd place finish at the Pink in the Pool Invite at Des Moines Lincoln Saturday, scoring 357 team points. The Indians earned top finishes from Olivia Bacon who finished 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 3rd in the 100 Freestyle, Chloey Hart placed 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, Amelia Moorlach 3rd in the 500 Freestyle, Kodi Cram earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 Backstroke, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Olivia Ramaeker, Amelia Moorlach, Olivia Bacon, and Julian Bacon placed 2nd.
Pleasantville Cross Country Hopefully Long Layoff Won’t Affect Recent Momentum
It’s been almost two weeks since the Pleasantville cross country teams hit the course for competition. The last time the Trojans ran was in their home invitational on September 12th, and their next meet is scheduled to be this Thursday at Chariton. In their home invite on the 12th, Pleasantville had one of their best meets of the season. With the long layoff in between meets, Trojans head coach Aaron Fichter says that they are focusing on the positives of that meet to try and maintain their momentum ahead of the meet Thursday.
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-25-2022
Dutch Close Out Doubles at Women’s Tennis Regional. The Central College women’s tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs and Jenna Hernandez were defeated 8-3 in their first-round match by a team from Concordia University...
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
Norwalk cross country teams compete at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul; Warrior Volleyball goes 4-1 at Nevada
The Norwalk boys cross country team finished 11th at Friday’s prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul and the Warrior volleyball team went 4-1 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Competing at the Roy Griak meet for the second straight year, the Norwalk boys placed 11th out of 55...
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
Alb Stursma Van Wyk
Funeral services for Alb Stursma Van Wyk, 90, of Pella, IA will be held on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Calvary Christian Reformed Church memorial fund or Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Davadean Johnston
Services for Davadean Johnston, age 92, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be held following the service at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton, Iowa.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
